No time for political fights (국문)

Prime Minister Hwang Kyo-ahn is taking charge of an embattled government for as long as eight months before the Constitutional Court delivers its final impeachment ruling and a new president is elected. During that period, he will handle domestic issues and foreign policy on behalf of Park Geun-hye. Whether Korea can overcome this unprecedented crisis and march toward a better future depends on how our politicians act from here on out.
Despite the grim reality, our politicians are engrossed in political fights to win the next presidential election. The ruling Saenuri Party is still embroiled in an internal war between the pro-Park group led by Chairman Lee Jung-hyun and the group not loyal to the president. The latter faction has begun discussions on setting up a separate emergency committee to tackle the crisis. We are dumbfounded by the alarming schisms over party leadership at a critical moment like this.
The main opposition Minjoo Party is no better. Shortly after the impeachment vote, the party’s former chairman, Moon Jae-in, called for Park’s immediate resignation. Its current leader, Choo Mi-ae, went as far as demanding Hwang also be impeached. Both have stepped back a bit, but the opposition’s call for Park’s ouster could gain momentum at any time if other presidential hopefuls — including South Chungcheong Gov. Ahn Hee-jung and Seongnam Mayor Lee Jae-myung — announce their candidacy. The splinter opposition People’s Party has joined the political bandwagon by expressing its vocal opposition to Hwang’s interim government.
Now is not the time to prepare for the next presidential election. Opposition parties must first help the acting president put the administration back on track by tackling tough economic challenges in a bipartisan manner. Korea’s household debt has exceeded 1,300 trillion won ($1.1 trillion), and depressed exports, investment and consumption ring loud alarm bells, not to mention threats to national security. The improbability of an early summit with U.S. President-elect Donald J. Trump poses a serious security risk to the government led by an acting president.
We see a glimmer of hope in the opposition’s proposal for the establishment of a bipartisan consultative body to weather the economic storm. The ruling party must accept it. When the president is in a vegetative state, opposition lawmakers should play a crucial role by helping stabilize the nation if they really want to take power.
JoongAng Ilbo, Dec. 12, Page 34
헌정위기에도 당권·대선에만 골몰
나라부터 안정시켜야 수권할 자격
여야정 협의체 조속히 출범시키길
박근혜 대통령 탄핵소추에 대한 헌법재판소의 결론이 나오고 조기 대선이 치러지기까지 길게는 8개월간 대통령 권한대행 체제가 가동된다. 황교안 총리가 박 대통령의 권한을 대신해 내치·외교·안보를 총괄하는 것이다. 이 기간중 대한민국이 전대미문의 국정 위기를 극복하고 재도약의 전기를 마련할지, 아니면 혼란만 가중되면서 나락으로 추락할 것인지는 정치권이 하기에 달려있다.
한데 여야 정치권은 탄핵안이 국회를 통과하자마자 대선을 겨냥한 정쟁에 골몰하는 모습을 보이고 있다. 새누리당은 친박계 이정현 대표가 탄핵안 가결에도 불구하고 버티기로 일관하며 비대위 구성에 영향력을 행사하려는 의중을 드러내고, 반발한 비박계가 독자 비대위 구성 논의에 들어가는 등 내전 상황이 이어지고있다. 집권당으로서 책임을 통감하고 석고대죄하면서 국정공백 최소화에 전력을 기울여도 부족한 마당에 당 주도권을 놓고 내분만 가열되고 있으니 더이상 실망할 구석도 찾기 어렵다.
더불어민주당도 문재인 전 대표가 탄핵 가결 직후 박 대통령의 즉각하야를 요구하고, 추미애 대표가 "황 총리도 탄핵감"이라 주장하는 등 나라는 안중에 없고 조기 대선에만 눈이 먼 노골적인 모양새다. 당 지도부가 이런 비판을 받아들여 "황 총리 체제를 지켜보겠다"고 물러서긴 했지만 안희정 충남지사·이재명 성남시장 등 당내 잠룡들이 속속 대선 출마 의사를 밝히면서 민주당의 '조기 하야' 요구는 언제든 재연될 개연성이 있다. 국민의당 역시 탄핵안 가결 직후 김동철 비대위원장이 박 대통령의 즉시 퇴진을 요구하고 황 총리 체제에 거부감을 표시하며 조기 대선 욕심을 드러낸 바 있다.
대한민국이 초유의 위기를 맞은 지금 정치권의 급선무는 때이른 대선 레이스 시동이 아니다. 황 총리 대행체제를 도와 국정이 안정을 회복하도록 힘을 보태주는 노력이 절실하다. 그래야 대선도 제대로 치러져 당선인이 정통성을 가질 수 있다. 특히 최순실 게이트 이후 두달 가까이 방치되다시피 한 경제는 초당적 대처가 시급한 핵심 과제다. 가계부채가 1천300조원을 넘고 수출·투자·소비가 위축되며 곳곳에서 경고음이 울리고 있다. 안보 역시 상황이 엄중하다. 특히 내년 1월 20일 취임할 도널드 트럼프 미국 대통령 당선인과의 조기 정상회담이 이뤄지기 어려운 상황은 권한대행 체제의 가장 큰 리스크다.
두 야당이 이런 지적들을 받아들여 지난 주말을 고비로 민생모드를 염두에 둔 '여야정 협의체' 구성을 제안한 건 그나마 다행이다. 새누리당은 즉각 내분을 멈추고 이에 호응해야한다. 당장 12일 열릴 3당 원내대표 회동에서 논의를 개시해 조속히 협의체를 출범시켜야할 것이다. 역시 12일부터 30일간 소집될 임시국회 역시 경제·외교·민생이 핵심의제가 돼야한다.
대통령이 식물상태인 가운데 국정의 주축이 된 정치권 역할의 중요성은 재론할 필요조차 없다. 특히 정국의 주도권을 쥔 거대 야당의 역할이 핵심이다. 이제는 탄핵 투쟁을 넘어 나라를 안정적으로 이끄는 모습을 보여주고, 대안을 제시해야만 수권정당 자격을 인정받을 수 있다. 여야 구분의 실질적 의미가 없어진 황 총리 대행체제가 협치로 순항할 경우 "야당은 국정능력이 없다"는 불신을 해소할 좋은 기회가 될 수도 있을 것이다.