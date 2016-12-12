Another Korean national killed in Philippines

A 37-year-old Korean man was found stabbed to death last week in his home in Porac, 108 miles northwest of Manila, Korean police said Saturday.There is no known motive or suspects. Korean authorities said the man, surnamed Park, left Korea on Dec. 5 seeking business opportunities in the Philippines. His maid found him stabbed in the chest on Wednesday at 6 a.m., local time, and called the police. Police suspect he was robbed. His wallet and cellphone were gone when officers arrived at his home.Two officials from the Korean National Police Agency are collaborating with local police in the investigation. Two officers from the Korean Desk, which works with local police on cases involving Koreans, are also on the team.It was the sixth incident of homicide involving Koreans in the Philippines this year. Eight Koreans, including Park, have been killed.The most recent case took place in late October, when a Korean man in his early 50s living in Baguio, 124 miles north of Manila, was shot to death while driving downtown. No suspects have been arrested.The Korean government has been concerned about the high number of Korean nationals killed in the Philippines in recent years. There were six killed in 2012, 12 in 2013, 10 in 2014 and 11 in 2015.BY LEE SUNG-EUN [lee.sungeun@joongang.co.kr]