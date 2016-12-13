Don’t yield to the pressure (국문)

In a visit to China on April 13, 1995, Samsung Chairman Lee Kun-hee said, “Unless misdirected administrative regulations and bureaucracy are eradicated, I cannot imagine Korea leading the 21st century. Korea’s economy is second class, bureaucrats are third class and politics is fourth class.” His “Beijing remark” stirred Korean society. The Kim Young-sam administration was offended. But many people agreed with Lee.
More than 20 years have passed, but Korean politics is still fourth class. As the National Assembly voted to impeach Park Geun-hye on Dec. 9, the authority of the president has been suspended, the second case in Korean history. The president is accused of leaking confidential documents to a private citizen and abusing her authority to raise funds from companies. Amid the turmoil of impeachment, politicians seem lost. They are focused on political strife rather than offering vision. They are repeating the same things that happened under authoritarian, dictatorial periods.
Meanwhile, Korean companies have been fiercely competing against world-class companies and have made their way up to first class. In July, Nihon Keizai Shimbun researched market dominance of 55 items worldwide as of 2015, and eight Korean products were ranked on the first level. Korea shared third place with China, compared to America’s 18 and Japan’s 11. Through competition, Korean companies have improved to meet global standards.
But Dec. 6 was a day of shame for Korean businesses. In the National Assembly hearing on the Choi Soon-sil’s involvement in state affairs, nine conglomerate chiefs, including Samsung Electronics vice chairman Lee Jae-yong and Hyundai Motor Chairman Chung Mong-ku, were called. They were questioned on the coercive nature of the Mi-R and K-Sports foundations’ fundraising.
On their surrendering to unlawful pressure, they said, “When asked by the government, it is hard for a company to refuse in the Korean reality” and “Companies have to follow the government’s direction.” Their arguments are the same as what Hyundai Chairman Chung Ju-young said 28 years ago in the hearing on the Fifth Republic’s Ilhae Foundation. Chung said, “I was asked, and I thought I had to give money to live comfortably.”
While Korean companies’ competitiveness is near first-class, their response to politics remains outdated. Industries claimed that they could not refuse the demand of the powerful, but their excuses are seen as back-scratching between politicians and businessmen. There is no case in history that a company maintains the world’s top position through political collusion. If they want to become the world’s best, they must be able to say no to unjust demands. We cannot let our future generation inherit the shameful legacy as demonstrated in the Inhae Foundation and Mi-R and K Sports Foundation hearings.
1995년 4월 13일 중국을 방문 중이던 이건희 삼성 회장은 폭탄 발언을 했다. “잘못된 행정 규제와 권위의식이 없어지지 않는 한 21세기에 한국이 앞서가는 것은 상상할 수 없다. 우리나라의 정치는 4류, 관료와 행정조직은 3류, 기업은 2류다.” 한국 사회에 큰 파문을 일으킨 ‘베이징 발언’이다.
당시 김영삼 정부는 발끈했고 삼성은 곤욕을 치렀다. 하지만 이 발언은 많은 사람의 공감을 불러일으켰다.
20여년이 지난 지금, 한국 정치는 아직도 4류 수준에 머물고 있다. 경쟁 없는 ‘우물안 개구리’였던 정치의 시계가 거꾸로 간 탓이다. 여야가 9일 박근혜 대통령 탄핵소추안을 통과시킴에 따라 헌정 사상 두 번째로 대통령 권한이 정지됐다. 대통령은 사인(私人)에게 비밀 문건을 유출하고 기업으로부터 모금을 위해 직권을 남용했다는 혐의를 받고 있다. 탄핵 폭풍 앞에서 정치는 길을 잃고 우왕좌왕한다. 한국이 바람 앞에 등불과 같은 처지인데도 정치는 비전을 제시하기보다는 정쟁에 쏠려 있다. 독재ㆍ권위주의 시대에 벌어졌던 일이 지금도 되풀이되고 있다.
반면 세계 1위 기업과 치열한 경쟁을 펼쳐온 한국 기업은 20여년간 약진을 거듭하며 속속 일류 대열에 올라섰다. 지난 7월 니혼게이자이신문이 세계 주요 55개 품목의 시장 점유율(2015년 기준)을 조사한 결과 한국 기업 제품 8개가 1위에 올랐다. 미국(18개)ㆍ일본(11개)에 이어 중국과 함께 3위다. 세계적 기업과의 지속적인 경쟁을 통해 시스템을 글로벌 스탠더드에 맞게 개선한 덕이다.
하지만 12월6일은 재계에 치욕의 날이었다. 최순실 국정농단 의혹사건 진상규명을 위한 국회 청문회에 이재용 삼성전자 부회장, 정몽구 현대자동차그룹 회장 등 9명의 대기업 총수가 불려나왔다. 이들은 미르ㆍK스포츠재단 강제모금 의혹 등에 대해 추궁당하며 진땀을 흘려야 했다. 부당한 압력에 굴복한 이유에 대해 일부는 “정부 요청이 있으면 기업이 거절하기 힘든 게 한국적 현실”“기업은 정부 입장에 따를 수밖에 없다”고 했다. 28년 전 ‘5공 청문회’에서 정주영 현대 회장이 일해재단 모금에 대해 “그렇게 내라고 하니까, 내는 게 편안하게 산다는 생각으로 냈다”고 밝힌 것과 판박이다.
해외 기업과 경쟁으로 국내 기업의 경쟁력은 일류 수준으로 발돋움하고 있는데도 정치에 대응하는 방식은 낡은 질서 그대로였다. 재계는 서슬 퍼런 권력의 요구를 뿌리칠 수 없다고 했지만 국민에겐 정경유착으로 비춰졌다. 기업 역사상 정경유착으로 세계 1위를 유지한 사례는 없다. 초일류 기업으로 거듭나기 위해서는 권력의 부당한 요구에 ‘No’라고 할 수 있어야 한다. ‘일해재단 청문회’‘미르ㆍK스포츠재단 청문회’ 같은 창피한 유산을 또 다시 자식세대에게 물려줄 순 없지 않은가.
김창규 코리아중앙데일리 경제산업부장