Playing with fire (국문)
탄핵 정국 속 청와대 타격 훈련 실시한 북한
Dec 13,2016
The North Korean army carried out a military drill specifically targeting South Korea’s Blue House as its leader Kim Jong-un looked on, according to a report from the North’s state media. The Korean Central News Agency said the drill was meant to confirm means of attack on specific targets in the South. It carried pictures of North Korean commandoes invading and striking a model of the Blue House.
The photos of the drill were released after the legislature passed a motion to impeach President Park Geun-hye. The state mouthpiece touted that “our forces extended the sea of fire of Yeonpyeong Island [a border island that the North shelled in 2010] to the sea of fire of Cheong Wa Dae [the Blue House].” Watching the drill through binoculars, Kim beamed as his troops left no room for enemies to counteract or hide.
Intelligence authorities in Seoul believe North Korea has installed a half-size model of the Blue House in a firing training site not far from Pyongyang. The strike was part of North Korea’s regular winter military exercise that began on Dec. 1. But authorities are alarmed by the timing of the drill and release of the photos as they took place during a period of political unrest following an impeachment vote.
Seoul and Washington are both undergoing a transition of power. Pyongyang could take advantage of the hiatus by making a military provocation. Lt. Gen. Thomas S. Vandal, commander of the Eighth U.S. Army in South Korea, warned that the North could carry out a military provocation in the next 30 to 60 days to test Donald Trump’s response at a time when South Korea is rattled by political unrest.
North Korea may aim for attention and a breakthrough amid mounting international sanctions as China recently suspended coal imports.
Prime Minister Hwang Kyo-ahn presided over a National Security Council meeting as soon as he became acting president. He vowed a resolute response to any military provocation from North Korea. Hwang was sending a strong message that the South’s military command is as intact as ever. North Koreans must not underestimate South Korea’s security front as it remains as solid as the people power behind the impeachment.
JoongAng Ilbo, Dec. 12, Page 34
북한의 김정은 노동당 위원장이 지켜보는 가운데 북한군이 청와대 타격 훈련을 실시했다. 어제 조선중앙통신은 “남측의 특정 대상물에 대한 타격 방법을 확인하기 위한 훈련이 실시됐다”며 청와대를 본뜬 시설물을 북한 특수부대원들이 공격하는 사진을 내보냈다. 최근 실시한 훈련 장면을 박근혜 대통령 탄핵소추안의 국회 가결에 맞춰 공개한 것이다.
통신은 “전투원들은 연평도의 불바다를 기어이 청와대의 불바다로 이어놓고 남조선 괴뢰들을 멸망의 구렁텅이에 영원히 처박아넣을 격멸의 투지와 용맹을 남김없이 과시했다”고 떠벌였다. 훈련을 참관한 김정은은 “적들이 반항은 고사하고 몸뚱아리를 숨길 짬도 없겠다”며 만족을 표시한 것으로 보도됐다.
북한은 평양 외곽의 대원리 화력시범장에 실제의 절반 정도 크기로 청와대 본관 모형을 설치한 것으로 우리 정보당국은 파악하고 있다. 지난 1일부터 시작된 북한군 동계훈련의 일환으로 이곳에서 타격 훈련을 실시한 것으로 보이지만 시기적 민감성에 주목하지 않을 수 없다. 한국이 국내정치적으로 혼란한 이 시점에 청와대 타격 훈련을 하고, 대통령 탄핵결의안 통과에 맞춰 이를 공개했기 때문이다.
한ㆍ미 양국 모두 정치적 전환기에 놓여 있다. 이 틈을 노린 북한의 도발 가능성을 배제할 수 없다. 토머스 밴달 주한 미8군사령관은 지난주 “북한이 30일에서 60일 이내에 도발할 가능성이 있다”고 말했다. 도널드 트럼프 정부의 대북정책 기조를 떠볼 필요가 있는데다 한국도 정치적으로 불확실한 상황이란 것이다. 한시적이지만 중국이 처음으로 북한산 석탄 수입을 전면중단하는 등 갈수록 조여오는 국제사회의 압박에 맞서 외부에서 출로(出路)를 찾고자 할 가능성도 있다.
황교안 총리는 지난 9일 대통령 권한대행을 맡자마자 바로 국가안전보장회의(NSC)를 소집해 북한의 도발 가능성에 대한 확고한 응징 의지를 천명했다. ‘군통수권’에 추호의 동요도 없으니 오판하지 말라는 경고다. 탄핵 정국을 이용해 북한이 경거망동 한다면 무엇보다 우리의 촛불민심이 용납하지 않을 것이다.