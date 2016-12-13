First things first (국문)

The top priority for the interim government of Prime Minister Hwang Kyo-ahn is determining the scope of his authority as acting president after the National Assembly’s impeachment last Friday of President Park Geun-hye over the Choi Soon-sil scandal. Korea is at a critical juncture after the shocking scandal. The economy is nearly on the brink of collapse due to alarming signs on investment, exports and employment, not to mention such urgent tasks as a restructuring of the embattled shipping and shipbuilding sectors, as well as deep concerns about national security with the absence of a commander in chief.
When Prime Minister Goh Kun took over the government after the impeachment of President Roh Moo-hyun in 2004, he carried out a minimum of presidential duties after taking into account the growing possibility that Roh would be acquitted of criminal charges by the Constitutional Court. Goh helped ease economic woes by handing economic matters over to Deputy Prime Minister for the Economy Lee Hun-jai.
But the possibility of President Park returning to her job is extremely slim and it could take as long as 180 days for the highest court to deliver its final ruling on the constitutionality of her abuse of power. Considering all the clouds hanging over Korea, interim leader Hwang cannot afford to repeat what his predecessor did.
Hwang will most likely face trouble efficiently running the government if he does not fix the scope of his jurisdiction through consultations with the National Assembly. The opposition contends that sensitive issues — such as adopting a revised history textbook, signing the General Security of Military Information Agreement (GSOMIA) with Japan, and the deployment of the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (Thaad) missile battery — are beyond Hwang’s control.
Hwang and politicians should discuss and agree on the scope of his power through a tripartite consultative body among the government, ruling and opposition parties. We hope that Hwang is well aware of his role as leader of an interim government and makes clear an intention to run the government through consultations with the legislature.
In particular, the opposition must allow him to determine the fate of Thaad and GSOMIA, as a reversal of international accords will surely damage our national interest. The opposition also needs to respect Hwang’s rights to appoint senior government officials as it falls under the administration’s jurisdiction.
JoongAng Ilbo, Dec. 13, Page 30
황교안 대통령 권한대행 체제의 안착을 위한 급선무는 그가 어디까지 권한을 행사할 수 있는지 명확히 하는 것이다. 황 권한대행이 관리권을 넘겨받은 나라 상황은 보통 엄중한 게 아니다. 두달 가까이 방치돼온 경제는 수출·투자·고용에 줄줄이 적신호가 켜졌고 안보 역시 북핵에 트럼프 변수까지 겹치면서 위기가 가중되고있다.
2004년 노무현 대통령 탄핵 소추 당시 고건 권한대행은 복귀할 가능성이 큰 대통령을 기다리며 최소한의 업무만 수행했다. 경제는 전문가인 이헌재 부총리에게 맡겨 불안을 잠재웠다. 그러나 박근혜 대통령이 업무에 복귀할 확률은 극히 희박하다. 또 헌법재판소의 결정이 나기까지 최장 6개월을 기다려야한다. 불안과 불확실성의 강도가 12년전과는 비교할 수 없이 높다.
따라서 황 권한대행은 고건식의 소극적 행정에 그칠 수 없다. 그렇다고 대통령처럼 강력한 권한을 휘두르기도 어렵다. 법적 권한은 그에게 있지만 국정을 이끌 정치적 동력은 국회, 특히 야당에 있기 때문이다, 결국 황 권한대행은 가급적 빠른 시간안에 국회와 협의해 정책·인사권의 범위를 정해야만 국정을 제대로 다룰 수 있게될 것이다. 당장 역사교과서·한일군사정보보호협정(GSOMIA)와 고고도미사일방어체계(THAAD·사드) 배치에 대해 야당은 황 권한대행의 권한범위를 벗어난 사안들이라고 주장한다. 황 권한대행의 결재를 기다리고있는 정부·공공기관 인사도 같은 논란에 휩싸여있다.
그런 만큼 황 권한대행과 정치권은 12일 출범한 여·야·정 협의체에서 속히 머리를 맞대 권한의 범위와 대상을 정해야할 것이다. 황 권한대행은 권력이양을 준비하는 과도정부 지휘자임을 자각하고 국회와의 협치로 국정을 운영하겠다는 뜻을 분명히 하기 바란다. 야당도 황 권한대행이 헌법에 의해 국정 권한을 부여받은 공식 책임자임을 인정해야한다. 특히 사드·GSOMIA 등 이미 외국과 체결한 합의들은 번복하면 국익을 해칠 우려가 큰 만큼 황 권한대행에 전권을 맡겨야한다. 인사 역시 황 권한대행의 고유 권한임을 전제한 가운데 협의하는 유연성을 발휘하기 바란다.