Exo’s D.O. joins cast of upcoming ‘Room 7’

Do Kyung-soo of boy band Exo is joining veteran actor Shin Ha-kyun in a new film.The two actors were confirmed as the leads for the upcoming thriller “Room 7,” according to Lotte Entertainment on Monday. Shin will play the role of a struggling business owner of a DVD room, a business where customers can watch movies in small screening areas, while Do will play the role of a part-time worker.The film will be about a screening room being used to dump the unwanted secrets of the two characters while the situation eventually gets worse for them as these secrets start to unravel.The film will be directed by Lee Young-seung, who was highly praised for his work on his debut film “10 Minutes,” taking home multiple awards, including Rookie of the Year, at 16 international film festivals.The cast will reportedly start filming in January 2017.By Chung Jin-hong