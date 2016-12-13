Moon Hee-jun announces wedding date

Singer Moon Hee-jun announced the official date for his wedding ceremony with fellow idol singer Soyul of girl group Crayon Pop.According to a statement by Moon’s agency Koen Stars on Sunday, the two will be holding a private ceremony at the The Shilla Seoul on Feb. 12, and said that the couple wished for a “smooth” wedding procedure. The host and singer for the ceremony were also undecided.The two made the shocking announcement of their plans to marry on Nov. 24 through their fan sites. They reportedly became acquainted two years ago and only started dating in April.“I found someone I want to spend the rest of my life with,” said Moon in a recent airing of the KBS music program “Immortal Songs.” “I will be a husband that rushes home to see his wife after work.”Meanwhile, the girl group member has been taking a break from singing since October after being diagnosed with a panic disorder one week after her group released their latest single, “Doo Doom Chit.”By Chung Jin-hong