Hyundai donates cars to aspiring entrepreneurs

Hyundai Motor Group has launched its seventh Gift Car Campaign to support young entrepreneurs’ start-ups. Through the campaign, the company helps underprivileged households kick-start their own businesses by providing them with vehicles and business consultations.For the project’s seventh iteration, young passionate entrepreneurs aged 18 to 34 will also be eligible for the benefit. Hyundai Motor Group will evaluate candidates’ business plans for their start-ups as well as their plans to utilize the vehicle when they receive it from the company.The automaker, in conjunction with Child Fund Korea, will bring together a group of professionals from business consulting firms to help with the evaluation process. They will consider not only candidates’ business plans but also their financial difficulties and willingness to succeed.Interested applicants can download a registration form from the Gift Car Campaign website (www.gift-car.kr) and must submit it by January 2017. Hyundai Motor Group will select young car recipients each month and gift 10 vehicles in total.Beneficiaries of the program will receive a car suited to their needs, ranging from Kia Motors’ compact Ray to Hyundai Motor’s Porter pickup truck. The fees required for car registration and insurance will also be covered by the company. Additionally, successful applicants will receive 5 million won ($4,300) in funds along with business education and customized consultations.As part of the Gift Car Campaign, Hyundai Motor Group has held several social media promotions, including a “business card event” where people can comment with words to describe entrepreneurs applying for a free car (the words will later be used on selected recipients’ business cards that Hyundai will provide) and a “cheerful comment event” where people can post messages of support to win freebies such as an Apple iPad and movie tickets.“The seventh Gift Car Campaign will become a great opportunity for young future start-up founders to achieve their dreams by receiving support for a vehicle,” a Hyundai Motor Group official said. “I hope people come to recognize this campaign, now on its seventh run, and can relate with the stories of young people who yearn to start their own businesses.”Meanwhile, Hyundai Motor Group has continued its support of other underprivileged people by helping them start their own businesses. Registration for that campaign ends in February 2017, and the company will select a car recipient every month until April 2017.