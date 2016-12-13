Doosan wins $137M power plant contract in Egypt

Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction has won a 160 billion won ($137 million) contract to construct power plant turbines and generators in Egypt. It is the company’s first successful bid in the Middle Eastern country in six years.Doosan Heavy said Monday that it received official notice from the Upper Egypt Electricity Production Company and Cairo Electricity Production Company, both state-run energy companies, to build, install and test-run a turbine in the former’s Assiut Power Plant and a generator in the latter’s Cairo West Power Plant by April 2020.The Korean company beat out global competition from General Electric, Siemens and Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems.The last project that Doosan Heavy completed in Egypt was construction of a boiler in the Ain Sokhna Power Plant worth 400 billion won.