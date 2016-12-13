SK Telecom unveils security system for young women

SK Telecom, the nation’s top mobile carrier, is releasing a security system for women in their 20s and 30s who live alone.The system is called Jikime, derived from the Korean verb jikida meaning “to protect,” and comprises two products: an SOS button and door sensor. When the button is pushed during an emergency, an alarm goes off in the house, and text messages are sent to a maximum of five contacts.For an additional monthly payment of 4,400 won ($3.76), the button can also immediately send signals to private security companies, which will detect the location of the house and send support.The door sensor informs the user whenever the front door is opened and can detect intruders at any time of day.