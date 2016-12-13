Hyundai Motor will test driverless cars in Hwaseong

Hyundai Motor Group is hoping to turn the city of Hwaseong, Gyeonggi, into a test-bed for autonomous driving technology.The automaker signed a memorandum of understanding with the city on Monday to jointly develop what it calls a “Vehicle to Everything Communication System,” or V2X, a core technology for autonomous driving inside the city.V2X helps vehicles detect surrounding objects, including nearby cars, road obstacles and pedestrians.Hyundai Motor Group will build infrastructure in the city of Hwaseong and test-drive its vehicles equipped with the technology. The city, in return, will provide necessary traffic signal data and administrative aid.