Indexes up as worries over vote subside

Seoul’s main bourse inched up on Monday thanks to purchases from foreign investors, a sign that Friday’s presidential impeachment vote did not abate overseas investors’ appetite for Korean stock.The Kospi closed at 2,027.24, up 2.55 points, or 0.13 percent, from the previous trading day. Foreign investors bought 84.4 billion won ($72.1 million), institutional investors purchased 15.3 billion won and retail investors offloaded 96.9 billion won.During the midday session, the index fell to as low as 2,020 points as investors enjoyed profit-taking from Samsung Electronics after last week’s gains. The market bellwether shed 1.57 percent to close at 1,752,000 won.Hyundai companies did well, with automaker Hyundai Motor up 0.35 percent at 144,500 won and auto parts affiliate Hyundai Mobis advancing 0.97 percent to 261,500 won. Hyundai Heavy Industries jumped 2.62 percent to 156,500 won on news that the company had won a $700 million contract in Iran to build oil tankers and ships.The secondary Kosdaq index recovered to the 600 level for the first time in 12 trading days, closing at 603.08, up 8.73 points, or 1.47 percent, from the previous trading day.CJ E&M rose 2.31 percent to 62,000 won thanks to the success of its new cable television series “Goblin,” which raised expectations for advertising revenue.The Korean won weakened 0.2 percent to 1,168.2 on the dollar. After a 1 percent advance over the previous two sessions, the greenback slipped before an anticipated interest rate hike from the Fed, whose December meeting is scheduled for Wednesday.Crude oil surged to the highest in 17 months following efforts to cut production. The oil deal has lit a fire under crude prices, exacerbating the pressure on bonds amid the implications for global price pressures.“As a statement to the world, OPEC has probably done all they could have possibly done,” said Chris Weston, chief market strategist in Melbourne at IG. “This is a very powerful message that producers want to balance the market higher. This is about as bullish as it gets.”Three-year yields on Korean government bonds remained unchanged at 1.73 percent, while the 10-year yield rose six basis points to 2.27 percent.BY SONG KYOUNG-SON, BLOOMBERG [song.kyoungson@joongang.co.kr]