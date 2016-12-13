Korean art to be featured at Art Basel HK

Nine Korean galleries will join the fifth Hong Kong edition of the prestigious Art Basel fair, which will take place from March 23 to 25, Art Basel’s Director Asia Adeline Ooi said in Seoul last week. A total of 241 galleries will participate in the art market.The main “Galleries” section will include five Korean galleries - Arario, Hakgojae, Kukje, One and J and PKM. In the “Insights” section, four Korean galleries - 313, EM, Leeahn. and Park Ryu Sook - and other Asian and Oceanian galleries will present solo shows of artists based in the region.Next year’s Art Basel Hong Kong will introduce “the Kabinett sector,” which has been a hit at the fair’s Miami Beach edition.“It is not a separate exhibition but specially curated shows within the booths of the participants in the Galleries section,” Ooi explained.BY MOON SO-YOUNG [symoon@joongang.co.kr]