Addressing the chaebol trap

Nine chiefs of South Korea’s most known chaebol were recently grilled by lawmakers in a hearing probing their shadowy deals in return for their handsome donations to two nonprofit organizations created by Choi Soon-sil, a friend of President Park Geun-hye. The public was appalled that the tit-for-tat legacy between the presidential office and the chaebols remains.Large companies are pivotal drivers of the world’s 11th largest economy and sixth biggest exporting country. Big manufacturers account for a third of Korean exports. Samsung Group alone is estimated to make up 20 percent of Korea’s outbound shipment and contributes 5 percent to the national gross domestic product. Foreign journalists have been covering the political scandal as a crisis for Korean chaebol and a shame for the Samsung Republic.The family-run large companies are an elite pool and can make management decisions quickly because they are run by a single owner.They achieved multinational ranks by shrewdly catching up with the products and models of companies in developed markets. But Korean products still are considered lacking ingenuity. As the owner wields mighty power, mismanagement or wrong business judgment can hardly be corrected. Business often becomes instrumental for hereditary succession as in the merger of Cheil Industries and Samsung C&T that allowed Samsung heir Lee Jae-yong to take control of the Samsung empire with a small stake.There is no guarantee that Samsung Electronics and Hyundai Motor will continue to do well on the global stage. They too could face danger if their products are shunned or lag in technology. Many global names have gone under. General Motors, which dominated the global automobile market for 77 years from 1931 filed for bankruptcy protection in 2009. Finnish phone maker Nokia that had once been a global leader was sold off to Microsoft in 2013. Samsung Electronics suffered a huge loss in reputation and financial standing after its new premium Galaxy Note7 caught fire and had to be removed from the market. It has to fight with rival Apple as well as fend off Chinese maker Huawei that is chasing its tail.Hyundai Motor and its sister company Kia Motors are losing presence in the U.S. market and could face major challenges if president-elect Donald J. Trump follows through on his campaign promise to levy heavy tariffs on Mexican imports and renegotiate the terms for the North American Free Trade Agreement.Uncertainty and insecurity overwhelm the economic front at home and abroad. The wave of protectionism, Beijing’s retaliatory actions since Seoul’s decision to deploy the U.S. Terminal High Altitude Area Defense antimissile system, and an imminent U.S. rate increase on top of the escalating North Korean nuclear threat all cast gloom over trade prospects. At home, domestic demand is sinking deeper into a slump, household debt is piling up, income disparities are worsening, the social structure is weakening from demographic woes, and worse, there is no leadership to fight these challenges.The economic structure revolving around large companies must be fixed, and the collusion between the public and corporate sector rooted out. But a rash move to reform the chaebol system could do more harm than good. The problems with large companies should be addressed as part of a overall economic reform campaign. Ailing companies should be restructured and private debt deleveraged to remove the dangers to the economy.All the unnecessary corporate regulations and stumbling blocks in labor, finance, and education sectors should be lifted so that the environment can encourage companies to increase hiring and investment. The dominance of large companies should be eased to make room for midsize, small and venture enterprises to better contribute to economic growth and employment and build a health industrial ecosystem.A predominance by large companies and their unfair business practices hamper growth of smaller and venture enterprises. Tough regulation on monopolies and fair competition acts have split oil majors or telecommunication monopoly AT&T and have bred start-ups like Apple, Google, Amazon, and Tesla in the United States. Clause 2 of Article 119 in the U.S. Constitution demands the government prevent market dominance and abuse of economic power through regulation and moderation.In Korea, supervision and punishment should be toughened to preclude large companies from channeling work to businesses of family members of the owner and committing other unfair practices and enhance accounting transparency. The rights of minority shareholders and outside board directors should be raised and companies should be managed by qualified entrepreneurs.Akio Toyoda, the third-generation chief executive of Toyota, shed tears in a U.S. congressional hearing on the Japanese carmaker’s cover-up of vehicle defects. Toyota recalled 9 million cars and worked hard to win back public confidence. The Japanese are still proud of the Toyota name.Many Koreans also wish companies like Samsung Electronics and Hyundai Motor continue to grow globally through independent management, clearer ownership, and greater social responsibility.The country is going through a political transitional point. The economy is also in a critical period to decide its future. The National Assembly and the government should do all they can to combat immediate challenges and overhaul the economic system for the future.Translation by the Korea JoongAng Daily staff.JoongAng Ilbo, Dec. 12, Page 35*The author, a former senior economist of the Asian Development Bank, is a professor of economics at Korea University.Lee Jong-wha