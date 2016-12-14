Attachment to planners (국문)

Japanese people have a special attachment to planners. Before the new year begins, stationery stores are crowded with customers shopping for new planners and notebooks. Loft, for example, a store in Shibuya, Tokyo, displays more than 4,000 kinds of planners.
For 12 straight years, Hobonichi has been the best-selling manufacturer of planners. In 2002, it sold 12,000 copies, and this year, it has released 79 different kinds of planners in various designs, colors, sizes and materials. This year, Hobonichi produced 610,000 planners.
One of the most popular is a planner set with two separate books for the first and second half of the year.
In a digital world where people manage schedules on smartphones and tablets, old-school planners continue to evolve. The stationery industry was concerned about a rapid decline, but it turned crisis into opportunity by adjusting to customers’ tastes. The population of Japan is 126.7 million, but more than 100 million planners are sold every year.
Pen and pencil manufacturer Zebra surveyed 104 new hires at Japanese companies in July and found that 78.8 percent of respondents said they handwrote work tasks, and 56.9 percent said they handwrote schedules on their planners. Only 21.2 percent used smartphones.
Handwriting stimulates the brain more than typing, and information can be stored longer in the memory bank. In an online article for the Yomiuri Shimbun, stationery expert Makiko Fukushima praised planners. “Unlike digital devices, you can leave various forms of records from your feelings, sentiment and memories.”
But in Korea, a planner has two contrasting images. The first is of a precious journal for chronicling the past and planning the future. The other represents lack of communication, obsession and conspiracy.
The very person who created this negative image was President Park Geun-hye, who trapped herself in her small notebook and stayed distant from the people. Many decisions on major Blue House and government positions were made based on her notebook. They laid out her unjust and abnormal administration. It is frightening that Choi Soon-sil’s family plotted their corruption through Park’s notebook.
The diary that the late Kim Young-han, former Blue House secretary for civil affairs, left is crucial evidence in the scandal. The notebook of Ahn Chong-bum, the president’s secretary for policy coordination, is filled with Park’s orders and is likely to be proof of her legal violations.
It is the irony of history that the fate of the “notebook princess” depends on the notes of her cronies, notes that were kept secretly.
Meanwhile, digital devices like smartphones are a means of communication and sharing materials with others.
The year 2016 is coming to an end. We are heavy-hearted from more troubles than we had hoped for. Still, let us not give up hope. I am going to take time to pick up a new planner for the future.
JoongAng Ilbo, Dec. 13, Page 30
*The author is the Tokyo correspondent for the JoongAng Ilbo.
LEE JEONG-HEON
일본인의 수첩 사랑은 각별하다. 2017년 새해를 앞두고 문구점마다 수첩을 고르는 사람들로 붐빈다. 도쿄 시부야(澁谷)에 있는 잡화전문점 ‘로프트’는 4000종류의 수첩을 진열·판매하고 있다. 12년 연속 매출 1위인 호보니치(ほぼ日) 수첩의 경우 올해 디자인·색상·크기·재질 별로 79종이 출시됐다. 2002년판은 1만2000부 팔리는데 그쳤지만 2016년판은 발행부수가 61만부까지 늘었다. 상반기와 하반기를 나눠 두 권으로 제작된 수첩은 특히 인기다.
스마트폰 또는 태블릿PC로 주요 일정을 관리하는 디지털 시대에도 아날로그 수첩은 계속 진화 중이다. 급속히 쇠퇴할 것으로 우려됐던 문구 업계가 고객 맞춤형 전략을 통해 위기를 기회로 바꿨다. 일본 전국에서 판매되는 수첩은 연간 약 1억권에 이른다. 일본 총인구는 1억2670만명이다. 매년 가을 도쿄에선 ‘수첩 총선거’가 열린다. 100종류 이상 신제품이 선보인다. 보다 예쁘고 실용적인 제품을 기다려온 수첩 마니아들이 쓰임새와 디자인을 체크한 뒤 투표를 통해 ‘베스트 수첩’을 선발한다.
필기구 제조업체 제브라(ZEBRA)가 지난 7월 일본 기업의 신입사원 104명을 대상으로 설문조사를 했다. 업무 과제를 손으로 적는다는 사람이 78.8%에 달했다. 스마트폰에 입력한다는 응답자는 21.2%에 그쳤다. 스케줄도 수첩에 직접 써서 관리하는 사원이 56.9%로 집계됐다. 손으로 쓰면 문자를 입력할 때보다 뇌가 더 자극돼 기억에 오래 남는다고도 한다. 문구 전문가인 후쿠시마 마키코(福島槙子)는 최근 요미우리신문 전자판 글에서 “디지털 기기와 달리 기분과 느낌, 추억까지 다양한 형태의 기록으로 남길 수 있다”며 수첩 예찬론을 폈다.
한국에서 수첩은 두 가지 상반된 이미지를 갖는다. 하나는 과거의 발자취와 미래의 계획을 담는 소중한 비망록이다. 다른 하나는 불통과 집착, 음모의 그림자다. 후자의 부정적인 이미지를 만든 장본인은 ‘수첩공주’로 불리며 작고 얇은 수첩에 갇혀 국민을 멀리한 박근혜 대통령이다. 청와대와 정부의 주요 인사들이 수첩을 토대로 결정됐다. 그들은 불의와 비정상적인 국정운영을 보고도 침묵하거나 앞장섰다. 최순실 일가의 음모가 그 수첩을 거쳐 실행됐을 것이란 생각에 이르면 소름이 돋는다.
김영한 전 청와대 민정수석이 세상을 떠나며 남긴 수첩은 박근혜-최순실 게이트의 중요한 단서다. 대통령 지시사항이 빼곡히 담긴 안종범 전 청와대 정책조정수석의 수첩은 불법 행위의 증거가 될 전망이다. ‘수첩공주’의 운명이 한때 그를 따랐던 충신들의 수첩에 달린 것은 역사의 아이러니다. 폐쇄성과 은밀함이 강한 수첩은 폭발력도 크다. 반면 스마트폰 등 디지털 기기는 다른 사람들과 자료를 공유할 수 있는 소통의 도구가 된다.
2016년이 저물고 있다. ‘다사다난’이란 말로 표현할 수 없는 무거움이 마음을 짓누른다. 그래도 희망을 포기할 수 없다. 시간을 내서 새 수첩을 골라볼 생각이다.
이정헌 도쿄 특파원