Lack of upward mobility (국문)
끊어진 계층이동 사다리 연결해야 국민이 희망 갖는다
Dec 14,2016
One out of two Koreans across all ages were pessimistic about the social mobility of the young people in Korea as of last year. A decade ago, three out of 10 gave the same answer to the question. The recent 2016 social trend report released by the Statistics Korea underscored the reality behind the young people’s satirical talk of Hell Joseon and dirt spoons because unless they are born rich and well connected, they cannot go anywhere after graduation. Six out of 10 people in their 30s believed their children won’t be able to move up in the social ladder no matter how hard they try and may live worse off than their parents.
The older generation, especially those in government, remains oblivious to this growing pessimism. In President Park Geun-hye’s Liberation Day Address, she said that self-pity, pessimism, distrust, and hatred get in the way of changes and development. The president’s out-of-touch perception of reality is what really triggered the candlelight vigils on the streets.
While policymakers neglected to tend to the problems of society, the young have lost hope due to extreme scarcity and imbalance in the job market while older people fear for the future as they struggle under debt to finance costly private tuition and housing rents.
Young people should be able to find jobs and work in order to climb the social ladder. Only then will they would feel secure enough to build a family, have children, buy a house and plan for retirement. The National Assembly must immediately get on with reviewing and approving bills designed to reform the labor market and accelerate corporate restructuring. But the legislative is in a deadlock.
The young are getting restless and helpless, faced with an unemployment rate of 10 percent. Their parents spent all their income and savings to educate them, and find themselves fretting about their own future with their children without a decent job and income and little left in their savings. The government should take the data seriously and do their best to restore social mobility to plant hope for the people.
JoongAng Ilbo, Dec. 13, Page 30
지난해 기준으로 자녀 세대의 계층이동 가능성을 묻는 질문에 모든 연령대에서 둘 중 한 명이 “비관적”이라고 대답했다. 10년 전 열 명 중 세 명이었던 비관적 응답이 무려 다섯 명으로 급증했다. 이런 내용을 골자로 어제 통계청이 발표한 ‘한국의 사회동향 2016년’ 보고서는 ‘흙수저’니 ‘헬조선’이니 하는 자조적인 표현이 괜히 나온 게 아니라 국민이 느끼는 우리 사회의 단면을 투영한 것이라고 봐야 한다. 젊은수록 더 비관적이라는 사실은 충격적이다. 30대 국민 10명 중 6명이 “내 자식은 계층 상승이 어려울 것”이라고 응답했는데, 이는 미래 세대는 아무리 노력해도 부모 만큼도 살기 어려울 것이란 체념에 빠져 있음을 드러내고 있다.
그런데도 국가를 이끄는 정치권과 정부는 적절한 대응을 하지 못했다. 박근혜 대통령은 앞서 광복절 경축사에서 “자기 비하와 비관, 불신과 증오는 결코 변화와 발전의 동력이 될 수 없다”고 말해 비판을 산 적이 있다. 이같이 현실과 동떨어진 박 대통령의 인식도 최근 국민이 광장의 촛불을 밝힌 배경의 하나라고 봐야 한다. 위정자들이 현실을 외면하는 사이 우리 사회는 극심한 노동시장 양극화로 청년이 희망을 잃고, 기성세대는 사교육비과 주거비용 마련으로 가계 빚 부담에 짖눌려 미래를 두려워 하는 게 현실이다.
끊어진 계층이동 사다리를 복구하려면 청년 고용부터 해결해야 한다. 그래야 결혼해서 가정을 꾸리고 자녀를 낳아 교육시키고 내집 마련도 가능해져 노후를 기약할 수 있다. 이를 위해선 노동개혁과 구조개혁이 지체없이 실행돼 경제를 활성화해야 하지만 법안들이 국회에서 동면하고 있다.
그 사이 청년은 10%에 달하는 실업률의 벽에 막혀 3포니, N포 세대가 돼가고 있다. 이들의 부모인 베이비부머는 계층이동 수단인 교육에 올인했지만 자녀는 취업 벽에 좌절하고 고령화 여파로 부모도 부양하는 ‘낀 세대’가 됐다. 정부와 정치권은 통계로 입증된 현실을 무겁게 받아들여야 계층이동 사다리를 이을 수 있는 정책 실현에 힘을 쏟아주길 바란다. 그래야 국민이 희망을 가질 수 있다.