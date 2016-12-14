A faction digs in (국문)

Former Chairman of the ruling Saenuri Party Kim Moo-sung said Tuesday he’s considering establishing a new conservative party in Korea. On the same day, a conservative union for innovation and integration was launched. With those new developments, the ruling party took a step closer toward splitting down the middle after last Friday’s impeachment of President Park Geun-hye over the Choi Soon-sil scandal.
Fifth-term lawmaker Kim underscored that responsible conservatism cannot entrust the future of Korean conservatism to outdated conservative forces with blind loyalty to the president.
But such sentiments do not come from the pro-Park faction, which has been enjoying lots of privileges from President Park. The first responsibility for the unprecedented abuse of power scandal must be borne by the president herself, of course. But the pro-Park group, too, should be held accountable for ignoring their boss’ weird behavior. The Saenuri Party’s approval rating has plunged to half the level of the opposition Minjoo Party’s since the bombshell revelations last month. Nevertheless, current leader Lee Jung-hyun, or other leaders for that matter, are not willing to take responsibility for their party’s dramatic decline, Instead, they are still bent on protecting their own interests.
It’s not exactly proper for lawmakers to leave a political party in whose name they got elected. But the current situation in which a non-mainstream faction threatens to dismantle the party is not normal; it is totally different from factional fights to take control of the party. In that sense, the pro-Park group’s demand that its counterparts leave the party immediately is hard to sanction.
Given the lowest-ever approval ratings for Park and her party, the lawmakers loyal to Park must repent and correct their wrongdoings. But instead, they blame colleagues with no affiliation to the president. Chairman Lee even denounced a bipartisan consultative body among the government and ruling and opposition parties as an “idea that should be thrown into the trash bin” rather than cooperating with the opposition to smoothly run the government. That kind of attitude will surely lead to the demise of Korean conservatism.
The Saenuri is merely a party for Park. Whether representatives leave or stay in the party, conservative politicians must mull a better future.
Allegiance to the president and a pursuit of factional gains over the interest of the party leads nowhere. The pro-Park group must separate itself from the president if it expects to survive.
JoongAng Ilbo, Dec. 14, Page 34
새누리는 박근혜당 아닌 유일 보수 정당
기득권 연연 친박지도부 진정성 못 얻어
친박은 박 대통령과 절연하고 물러나라
김무성 새누리당 전 대표가 어제 사실상 신당 창당을 선언했다. 친박계가 만든 '혁신과 통합 보수연합'도 같은 날 공식 발족했다. 서로 "네가 나가라"며 극심한 계파 갈등 속에 있는 새누리당은 분당에 한 걸음 더 다가섰다. 김 전 대표는 신당과 관련해 "헌법 절차를 지키고, 국민에 책임지는 게 보수"라며 "봉건시대 주군에 대한 충성과 신의로 접근하는 가짜 보수에 보수의 미래를 맡길 수 없다"고 말했다. 지당한 말이다.
안타까운 건 이런 목소리가 박근혜 대통령 그늘에서 권력을 누려온 친박계 입에서 나와야 하지만 도무지 들을 수 없다는 사실이다. 최순실 국정 농단의 1차 책임은 물론 박 대통령이다. 하지만 국민들은 이를 방치하거나 조장한 친박의 책임 역시 가볍지 않다고 보고 있다. 최순실 사태와 함께 곤두박질친 새누리당 지지율은 벌써 한 달 이상 더불어민주당의 절반 수준이다. 그런데도 박 대통령의 방패 노릇에 급급했던 이정현 대표나 친박 지도부는 반성도, 계파해체 선언도, 2선 후퇴도, 정계 은퇴도 없다. 오히려 친박 핵심 의원은 “남자가 바람을 피우면 제일 늦게 아는 게 부인이다”면서 “친박계 의원들은 최순실을 몰랐다”고 발뺌했다.
새누리당 이름으로 당선된 의원들이 내부 갈등으로 탈당하는 게 정당 정치의 정도는 아니다. 특히 대선을 앞두고 벌어진 정치권 이합집산이 정치 불신을 부른 사례는 우리 정치사에 수두룩하다. 그러나 비주류가 당 해체를 다짐하는 현재의 새누리당 상황은 그동안의 계파간 당내 주도권 다툼과 차이가 있다. 국정 문란을 방조한 당 지도부가 당을 혁신하자는 비주류 의원들에게 "나가 달라"는 건 적반하장이다. 차제에 비박 세력을 몰아내고 '친박당'을 강화하겠다는 의도로 보일 뿐이다.
박 대통령 지지율이 역대 최저, 새누리당 지지율은 창당 이후 최저 수준이다. 집권 친박 세력은 잘못을 반성하고 바로잡기 위해 노력하는 게 당연한 자세다. 그럼에도 책임은커녕 분탕질을 치면서 국정을 엉망으로 만들고 있다. 이정현 대표는 여야 원내대표가 합의한 여야정협의체에 대해 "쓰레기통으로 가야 할 얘기"란 막말을 쏟아냈다. 최연혜 최고위원은 "월법적 기도"라고 거들었다. 대통령 탄핵 상황에서 국정을 리드해야 할 여당이 오히려 훼방을 놓는 셈이다. 그러니 친박과 새누리당을 넘어 보수의 공멸을 우려하는 소리가 나온다.
새누리당은 박근혜당이 아니다. 대한민국 보수를 대표하는 정당이다. 새누리당을 탈당하든 남아 있듯 보수 가치와 이념에 동의했던 정치인이라면 유일 보수 정당의 미래에 대해 치열하게 고민해야 한다. 나라보다 대통령에 대한 일방적 충성과 편향된 의리, 당보다 계파가 우선인 '박근혜 사당'이어선 미래가 없다. 아무리 문패를 바꾸고 분칠을 한들 친박계가 보여준 무능과 폐쇄적 정치 행태가 청산되지 않는다면 희망도 없다. 친박이 박 대통령과 절연하고 물러나는 게 출발점이다. 국정 수습에 조금이나마 도움이 되는 길이다.