2016.12.14 Ticket

Christmas is just around the corner and there are many ways to celebrate, like going to a warm Christmas concert presented by a famous boys’ choir from Paris. The Little Singers of Paris will hold a two-day concert at the Seoul Arts Center. See MUSIC, left.

[MUSIC]The famous boys’ choir is visiting Korea to give a warm Christmas concert.The repertoire for the Korean audience will consist of classical masterpieces like “Ave Maria” by Giulio Caccini, French chanson medleys, folk songs from various nations, famous musical numbers and Christmas carols, among others.The boys’ choir is gaining more and more popularity through their active overseas tours, performing in Switzerland, Germany, Japan, Russia, China and Taiwan in 2016 alone.The choir will tour across the country, starting from Yonsei University’s 100th Anniversary Memorial Hall on Dec. 8, then stopping at cities like Seongju, Busan, Yongin, Ulju and Gimpo, before ending it with two concerts at the Seoul Arts Center.The concert starts at 8 p.m. on Saturday and at 5 p.m. on Sunday.Tickets range from 33,000 won ($28.21) to 110,000 won.Nambu Bus Terminal Station, line No. 3, exit 5To celebrate this year’s Christmas, pianist Steve Barakatt is coming to Korea to present four Christmas concerts throughout the country, starting with one in Seoul’s Lotte Concert Hall. He’ll then move down to Ansan, Gyeonggi on Dec. 22, then visit Guri Art Hall on Dec. 23 and finally celebrate Christmas Eve with Ulsan citizens the next day. Barakatt is not an unfamiliar musician to Koreans, as he celebrated his 20th anniversary of visiting Korea last December.For the concerts, he will be visiting with his band and once again perform his vast symphonic work as well as a Christmas carol medley.The Seoul concert starts at 5 p.m.Tickets range from 40,000 won to 160,000 won.Jamsil Station, line No. 2 or 8, exit 11The so-called national R&B diva Park Jung-hyun, also known as Lena Park, is returning to the stage to celebrate the end of the year.For the past few years, Park has held annual year-end concerts with different male artists such as YB, Kim Bum-soo, Fly to the Sky, and many more.This year, however, she has organized a solo concert.Despite the fact that almost two decades have passed since its release, the songs on her album “Piece,” like “P.S. I Love You” and “My Day,” live on, touching the hearts of many listeners.The concert starts at 6 p.m. on Saturday and 5 p.m. on Sunday.Tickets range from 88,000 won to 143,000 won.Olympic Park Station, line No. 5, exit 3Singer-songwriter Echae Kang surprised many with her recent solo album “Radical Paradise.” Listeners were enthralled by the harmony Kang’s dreamlike voice formed with the classical sound of the violin. Kang is a graduate of Berklee College of Music, and she showcases works that range across diverse genres, from classics to jazz.Her music has been well received among listeners, with one of her songs having marched up to third place in the K-IndieChart, a music chart for indie music.The concert is to be accompanied by jazz pianist Yoon Seok-cheol and bandoneon player Koh Sang-ji.The concert starts at 7 p.m.Tickets cost 45,000 won.Gwanghwamun Station, line No. 5, exit 8Yuhki Kuramoto is once again ready to celebrate the holiday season with Christmas carols played on the piano. Every year since its first show in 2009, “Yuhki Kuramoto & Friends” has been one of the most popular ways for Korean families, friends and couples to get into the holiday mood.This year, violinist Shin Zia and pianist Ji will join the stage to add to his soft melodies.Shin will be performing “The Lark Ascending” by Ralph Vaughan Williams as well as a duet with Kuramoto. Ji is to play “Rhapsody in Blue” by George Gershwin.The Korea Coop Orchestra will also be sharing the stage with the three musicians.The concert will be held at 2 and 7 p.m. on Saturday and at 2 p.m. on Sunday.Tickets range from 33,000 won to 120,000 won.Nambu Bus Terminal Station, line No. 3, exit 5Singer-songwriter Jang Beom-june is getting ready to warm up audiences’ hearts through his year-end concert.Along with his solo activities, Jang is also a member of the band Busker Busker, which is famous for its grand hit “Cherry Blossom Ending,” a song that captures the atmosphere of spring.Jang has held a total of 24 shows this year, all of which were sold out.Drawing in a total of 25,000 fans, Jang has been much acclaimed for his well-made performances, and will wrap up this glorious year with a final show.The concert starts at 8 p.m. on Friday and 6 p.m. on Saturday.Tickets range from 88,000 won to 99,000 won.Ewha Womans University Station, line No. 2, exit 3The nine-time Grammy Award winning rock band Metallica is commencing their Asian tour in Seoul, marking four years since their latest performance in the country in 2013. The comeback is in celebration of their newest album, “Hardwired…To Self-Destruct,” which was released on Nov. 18.The band was formed in 1981 by drummer Lars Ulrich and guitarist and vocalist James Hetfield, and has grown into one of the most influential and commercially successful rock bands in history. When Metallica held a concert in Antarctica, it even earned itself a spot in the Guinness Book of World Records for being the first act to play on all seven continents within a year.The concert starts at 8 p.m.Tickets range from 99,000 won to 165,000 won.Guil Station, line No. 1, exit 2[THEATER]The hit 1992 film “The Bodyguard” that was turned into a stage musical in 2012 will be presented in Seoul.The musical features songs that are familiar to the ears of both the young and old, such as “One Moment in Time” and “I Wanna Dance with Somebody.”For the upcoming production in Korea, veteran musical actress Jeong Sun-ah and singers Lee Eun-jin, also known as the singer Yangpa, and Son Seung-yeon, have been cast as Rachel Marron. Actors Lee Jong-hyuk and Park Sung-woon will alternate the role of Frank Farmer.The show starts at 8 p.m. on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays; at 3 and 8 p.m. on Wednesdays; 3 and 7:30 p.m. on Saturdays and at 2 and 6:30 p.m. on Sundays and public holidays. There is no performance on Mondays.Tickets range from 60,000 won to 140,000 won.Yeoksam Station, line No. 2, exit 7The Universal Ballet and the Korea National Ballet are back with “The Nutcracker,” a traditional Christmas performance that cannot be missed.“The Nutcracker,” composed by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky, premiered in 1892 at the Mariinsky Theatre in Saint Petersburg, Russia, and has been loved since then as a Christmas ballet for the past 124 years.The Universal Ballet premiered the piece in Korea in 1986, and performances of the piece have sold out every year for the past 30 years.The performance starts at 4 and 8 p.m. on weekdays; 3 and 7 p.m. on Saturdays and 2 and 6 p.m. on Sundays. There is no performance on Mondays.Tickets range from 10,000 won to 150,000 won.Achasan Station, line No. 5, exit 4*Korea National Ballet: Seoul Arts Center, Opera TheaterDec. 17-25: The Korea National Ballet is also presenting “The Nutcracker” in its version that is adapted from the ballet choreographed by Yuri Grigorovich. He worked as the art director of Moscow’s Bolshoi Theater from 1964 to 1995.The performance starts at 7:30 p.m. on weekdays and at 2 and 6 p.m. on weekends. There is no performance on Monday.Tickets range from 5,000 won to 90,000 won.Nambu Bus Terminal Station, line No. 3, exit 5A musical bound to mesmerize not only spectators in their 20s or 30s but older generations as well has arrived. The stage is the United States in 1960s, and Marge is about to get married to her first love. But on her wedding day, her groom Leonard appears, only to declare that their love is over.Marge’s best friend Lois takes her brokenhearted friend on a vacation to Paradise Resort, where Marge planned to honeymoon. During their vacation, the two women run into the resort’s star singer Del and Gabe, a shy worker at the resort.Along with the four, other friends, Harvey and Esther, add to the thrilling love story at Paradise Resort.Harvey works at the resort as the MC for its show, and Esther is an attractive owner at the resort. Harvey has been in love with Esther for 20 years, but has never managed to show his feelings for her. The story unravels through splendid stages of song and dance.The performance starts at 8 p.m. on weekdays; 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturdays and 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Sundays.There are no shows on Mondays.Tickets range from 60,000 won to 130,000 won.Apgujeong Station, line No. 3, exit 4Also known as “Elton John and Tim Rice’s Aida,” the musical will return to stage in Korea after highly praised performances in 2005, 2010 and 2012.The story follows the relationship of the daughter of the Pharaoh, Amneris, the princess of Nubia, Aida and captain Radames of the Egyptian army.The musical stars Yoon Jong-joo and Jas Chang as Aida; Kim Woo-hyung and Min Woo-hyuk as Radames; Ivy and Lee Jeong-hwa as Amneris.Performances start at 8 p.m. on weekdays; 2 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. on weekends.There are no shows on Mondays.Tickets range from 60,000 won to 140,000 won.Jamsil Station, lines No. 2 and No. 8, exit 3[TRADITIONAL PERFORMANCE]The National Theater of Korea invites people to welcome the New Year with a pansori (traditional narrative singing) stage. Pansori master Ahn Sook-sun will sing another pansori in full this year, mesmerizing the audience through the touching tremors in her voice and witty storytelling skills.The performance starts at 9 p.m.Tickets cost 30,000 won.Dongguk University Station, line No. 3, exit 2 for the shuttle bus, or bus No. 02 or 420 to the National Theater of Korea bus stop*Event information collected from the Korea Tourism Organization.Tickets are available at ticket.interpark.com/global or by calling 1544-1555.