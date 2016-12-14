Child actor Lee Jeong-hu dies at 31

Former child star Lee Jeong-hu, 31, passed away after a battle with cancer.The untimely death of the actress was belatedly revealed on Tuesday according to a source, who said that her coffin was borne out on Sunday accompanied by the actress’ family and close friends.After getting married three years ago, the actress decided to dedicate herself to her household rather than resume her acting career. She was diagnosed with cancer during this time.Kim debuted in a 1989 MBC drama in the role of the daughter of actress Kim Hui-ae. She was later awarded the Child Actor award at the 1991 KBS Drama Awards and also at the 1994 MBC Drama Awards.The actress later graduated from Chung-Ang University with a degree in theatre. Her final acting role was in the 2006 KBS2 drama “Goodbye Solo,” starring alongside actor Chun Jung-myung.By Chung Jin-hong