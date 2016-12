Oh Sung-mok, vice president of KT, introduces the company’s “sync view” of bobsled races during a press conference at the telecom company’s headquarters in Gwanghwamun, central Seoul, on Tuesday. KT will use 5G networking technology to provide live feeds of high-speed races such as bobsledding during the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics. The mobile carrier showcased test results of its service during the press conference. [KT]