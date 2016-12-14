Lotte Department Store to run exclusive cosmetics sale

Lotte Department Store will run discounts and promotional events for 30 cosmetics brands from Thursday through Sunday. It is the first time a Korean department store has held a sale exclusively for cosmetics, a product category that is often excluded from regular sales.In every branch, a 10 percent price cut will be offered on products from 14 brands including Elizabeth Arden, Anna Sui and Banila.Seven locations, including in Sogong-dong, central Seoul; Jamsil-dong, southern Seoul; and Yeongdeungpobon-dong, western Seoul, will offer 10 percent discounts on 16 premium brands, such as Estee Lauder and SK-II, to customers who spend over 300,000 won ($260) per brand and pay with a Lotte Card.Lotte Department Store expects revenue of over 1 trillion won from cosmetics this year for the first time since 2012.