Cabbages on display at the Nonghyup Hanaro Mart in Yangjae-dong, southern Seoul, on Tuesday. Prices of cabbages, carrots and radishes have been skyrocketing recently as this summer’s unusually brutal heat wave has led to short supply. The wholesale price of an 8-kilogram (18-pound) head of cabbage, for example, rose 345 percent from last year’s price to 14,000 won ($12). [NEWSIS]