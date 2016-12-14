Korean shares rise on U.S., China gains

Seoul’s main bourse built on Monday’s gains as other Asian stocks rose Tuesday. Investor sentiment strengthened on rising international oil prices and positive global indicators: The Dow Jones Industrial Average reached a yearly high and Chinese data showed stronger-than-expected industrial output and retail sales.The Kospi closed at 2,035.98, up 8.74 points, or 0.43 percent from the previous trading day.Foreign investors purchased 109 billion won ($93.4 million) in shares, contributing to the rise. Retail investors, however, net sold 103.8 billion won as institutional investors offloaded 81.7 billion won in stocks.Sectors related to medicine added the most on Tuesday: Pharmaceuticals advanced 3.8 percent and medical instruments rose 3.3 percent. On the flip side, shares of metal and steel companies slumped 2.4 percent.Market bellwether Samsung Electronics added 0.8 percent to close at 1,766,000 won. LG subsidiaries were generally strong: LG Display advanced 2.71 percent to 30,350 won on expectations that the supply of screen panels will be short next year. LG U+ rose 3.8 percent to 12,300 won and LG Group increased 2.56 percent to 60,000 won.Top steelmaker Posco plummeted 5.13 percent to 268,000 won. Chipmaker SK Hynix fell 0.77 percent to 44,950 won for the third trading day. Shinhan Financial Group shed 2.02 percent to 46,150 won while rival KB Financial Group lost 1.37 percent to 43,100 won. The Industrial Bank of Korea slumped 2.54 percent to end at 13,450 won.The secondary Kosdaq advanced 1.33 percent to 611.09, rising for three consecutive days led by IT and pharmaceutical shares.Celltrion gained 2.68 percent to 103,500 won while Komipharm ended up 0.57 percent at 35,400 won. Medytox, on the other hand, slipped 0.06 percent to 351,600 won and Kakao fell 0.5 percent to 79,200 won.The Korean won ended at 1,167 on the dollar. Its three-year government bond yields declined six basis points to 1.68 percent while the 10-year yield fell seven basis points to 2.2 percent.Investors are awaiting an interest rate increase by the Fed meeting this week and the impact of monetary tightening by the People’s Bank of China.BY SONG KYOUNG-SON, BLOOMBERG [song.kyoungson@joongang.co.kr]