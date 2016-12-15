Sad president, sadder economy (국문)

The Ministry of Strategy and Finance, which oversees economic policies, is on high alert as it prepares to announce the economic policy direction for next year. The growth projection is falling, and the effects from U.S. and Chinese variables are growing. Also, the ministry must come up with a plan to help households and businesses that have been discouraged by the political uncertainty of the past two months.
But the most urgent concern is how to deal with Park Geun-hye’s creative economy brand, which has been prioritized over the last four years. The leadership of the president has collapsed, and most projects bearing the name have sputtered due to the involvement of Choi Soon-sil. It is like the star of an ad campaign is involved in a serious scandal.
Some officials say that what’s important is the content, not the title. Ventures, culture and service industries will determine the future of the economy to supplement the declining manufacturing sector. So they would continue with the direction but not emphasize the packaging of creative economy. In short, they are seeking an “orderly exit” from “creative economy”. Fourth industrial revolution is one of the few slogans considered.
The course of creative economy resembles that of “green growth” in the Lee Myung-bak administration. They share the structural misfortune of a five-year, single-term presidency. Creative economy has expired early. But when you look at the content, they are mostly long-term projects, and their importance does not diminish with administration changes. Yet they are “accelerated” to meet the five-year term, and in the new administration, they are scrapped again. When policies are discontinued and rewritten so often, the economy pays the price.
There is a policy that has met a tragic end in another sense: welfare without tax increase. This month, the National Assembly passed an income tax increase bill, officially ending it. From the beginning, its sustainability was doubtful, but the administration chose a detour to “hold out for just five years.”
The outcome is a substantial tax raise without sufficient consensus and the consequent alienation of the public. Tax revenue through October grew 23 trillion won ($19.7 billion) compared to last year. While the combined rate of economic growth and inflation is less than 4 percent, tax revenue grew 12 percent.
The next unfortunate policy is likely “bloodless restructuring.” The official government title is “enhanced competitiveness of major industries.” However, most specialists consider it tossing the burden to the next administration by injecting anesthesia instead of conducting an operation.
The National Assembly chose impeachment, and the fate of the president rests with the Constitutional Court. Politicians say that it is now time to work for the economy and livelihood of the people. But as long as the structure of a pathetic president creating an unfortunate economy is intact, the livelihood of the people won’t improve. The time has come to do the homework we have put off.
경제 정책을 총괄하는 기획재정부는 요즘 비상이다. 내년도 ‘경제정책방향’ 발표를 앞두고서다. 성장률 전망치는 뚝뚝 떨어지고, 미국ㆍ중국발 파고는 높아진다. 여기에 두달간 이어진 정치적 불확실성에 위축된 가계와 기업을 달랠 방안을 내놓으라는 요구도 거세지니 머리가 지끈거릴만 하다.
하지만 당장의 고민거리는 따로 있다. ‘박근혜표’ 창조경제를 어떻게 하느냐다. 지난 4년간 정부 경제정책의 앞자리를 늘 차지하던 브랜드다. 문제는 이를 이끌던 대통령의 리더십은 붕괴했고, 그 이름으로 벌였던 상당수 사업도 ‘최순실 그림자’에 신뢰가 땅에 떨어졌다. 한창 방영 중인 CF의 주연 배우가 스캔들에 휘말린 것이나 마찬가지다. 고심하던 관료들 사이에선 “명칭보다 내용이 중요한 것 아니냐”는 얘기가 흘러 나온다. 벤처ㆍ문화ㆍ서비스 산업 등 제조업을 보완할 먹거리 키우기는 한국 경제의 미래를 좌우할 중요 과제다. 그러니 기조를 이어가되 굳이 창조경제라는 포장을 강조하지는 않겠다는 의미다. 한마디로 창조경제의 ‘질서있는 퇴장’을 꾀하고 있는 셈이다. 대체 후보로 거론되는 건 ‘4차 산업혁명’ 등이다.
창조경제의 행로는 지난 정부의 ‘녹색성장’의 그것을 꼭 빼닮았다. 5년 단임 대통령이 만들어내는 구조적 불행이 성격이 짙다. 다만 이번엔 시효가 빨리 닥쳤을 뿐이다. 내용을 들여다보면 하나같이 장기 과제여서, 정권이 바뀐다고 그 중요성이 줄지는 않는다. 하지만 5년 임기에 맞춰 ‘과속’을 하다보니 부작용이 불거지고, 정권이 바뀌면 곧 폐기되기를 반복한다. 정책의 맥이 뚝뚝 끊기면서 우리 경제가 치러야할 매몰비용도 기하급수적으로 늘어나고 있다.
또다른 맥락에서 불행을 맞은 정책도 있다. ‘증세 없는 복지’다. 이달초 소득세율 인상법안이 국회를 통과하면서 공식적으로 종언을 고했다. 애당초 지속가능성이 의심스러웠지만 ‘5년만 버티면 된다’는 생각에 택한 우회로에 가까웠다. 결과는 충분한 공감대 형성 과정을 생략한 ‘사실상 증세’, 그리고 광범위한 민심 이반이었다. 올들어 10월까지 거둬들인 세수는 지난해 같은 기간에 비해 23조원이 늘었다. 경제 성장률과 물가상승률을 합쳐도 4%에 못미치는 상황에서 세수는 12%가량 증가했다.
불행한 정책이 될 다음 타자는 아마도 ‘피 흘리지 않는 구조조정’일 것이다. 물론 정부가 부여한 공식 명칭은 ‘주력산업 경쟁력 강화’다. 하지만 이 역시 본격적인 수술보다는 마취제만 투여하다 부담을 다음 정권으로 떠넘기는 쪽이라는 게 상당수 전문가들의 시각이다.
탄핵 소추로 대통령의 운명은 이제 헌법재판소의 손으로 넘어갔다. 정치권은 저마다 “이제는 민생”이라고 외치고 있다. 하지만 불행한 대통령이 불행한 경제를 만드는 구조를 그대로 놔두고선 민생이 편안해질 리 없다. 힘들고 어렵겠지만 이제는 '미뤄둔 숙제'를 할 때가 됐다.
조민근 경제부 차장