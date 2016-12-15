Bracing for Tillerson (국문)

ExxonMobile chief executive Rex Tillerson is the surprising, unconventional choice by U.S. president-elect Donald J. Trump to become the first business tycoon without experience in traditional diplomacy or government to become the top diplomat for the world’s most powerful country. The global stage is in the hands of a corporate tycoon whose entire career had been in the oil business.
Tillerson, the 64-year-old chairman of the world’s largest oil company joined Exxon in 1975 straight out of the University of Texas in Austin with a civil engineering degree and has never left. He runs operations in dozens of countries and cut out blockbuster deals in the rough-and-tough world of oil-making, building close ties with Russian President Vladimir Putin and his former KGB buddy Igor Sechin, head of Russian state oil giant Rosneft — with whom he struck a multibillion-dollar deal to have access to the Russian Arctic oil shelf.
Washington’s foreign policy could head into a nontraditional direction under the navigation of the duo of anti-Beijing Trump and Moscow-friendly Tillerson. The United States can team up with Russia to gang upon their common enemy of China. It would be the entirely the opposite of the 1970s when Washington warmed up to Beijing to contain the Soviet Union.
Under this ominous context, Seoul may be pressured to take its side between contentious Washington and Beijing. The Inter-Korean relationship could chill further under renewed ideological battle. Seoul’s foreign policy team must fast understand the new playing field under Secretary of State Tillerson and map out a subtle action plan.
What must not be underestimated is that Tillerson actually could be well-versed in international affairs for a businessman. He has been working as a trustee for the Center for Strategic and International Studies. He could apply his rich experience from oil fields in various countries, including the most troubled corners in the world, to diplomacy. Unlike Trump, Tillerson champions free trade. We must plead to his business side to prevent a redesigning of the Korea-U.S. free trade deal to disadvantage Korean interests.
JoongAng Ilbo, Dec. 14, Page 34
렉스 틸러슨 엑손모빌 최고경영자(CEO)가 미국 차기 트럼프 행정부의 외교사령탑으로 내정된 것은 파격 중의 파격이다. 세계를 주름잡는 미 국무장관 자리에 외교는 물론 어떤 공직 경험조차 없는 석유업계의 큰 손이 앉게 돼 국제 질서는 완전히 새 논리에 의해 좌우될 공산이 커졌다.
23세 때 엑손모빌에 입사한 틸러슨은 41년간 줄곧 이 회사에서 일하며 해외 에너지개발에 깊숙이 관여해 왔다. 이 과정에서 각국 실력자들과 긴밀한 관계를 맺어왔으며 특히 러시아 블라디미르 푸틴 대통령과 그의 최측근인 이고르 세친 로스네프트 (러시아 국영석유회사) 사장과 각별한 인물이다.
이런 터라 도널드 트럼프 차기 대통령의 공공연한 반중(反中) 정책과 틸러슨의 친러 성향이 결합하면 전혀 다른 세상이 펼쳐지게 된다. 미국과 러시아가 손잡고 중국을 견제하는 상황이다. 1970년대 미국이 나날이 강해지는 소련을 압박하기 위해 중국과 협력했던 것과는 정반대가 되는 셈이다.
이런 예상이 맞다면 미·중 간 관계는 급속도로 악화하고 중간에 낀 한국은 어느 편에 설지 선택을 강요받게 될지 모른다. 동아시아 내에서는 진영논리가 강화됨으로써 남북관계는 가파르게 경색될 가능성이 크다. 따라서 틸러슨 취임 후 어떻게 큰 그림이 그려지고 종속변수가 될 한반도 안보상황은 어떤 방향으로 변화할지 외교당국은 발 빠르게 분석하고 대비할 일이다.
유념할 대목은 그가 사업가치곤 외교문제에 해박할 거라는 점이다. 그는 권위 있는 미국의 싱크탱크인 전략국제문제연구소(CSIS) 이사로 활동해 왔다. 또 해외 석유시추를 위해 외국에서 생활한 경험도 풍부해 자신의 소신에 맞는 외교정책을 펼 가능성이 있다.
다행히 그는 트럼프와는 달리 자유무역주의를 숭상하는 인물이다. 그간 공식 석상에서도 이 같은 입장을 밝힌 적도 여러 차례다. 우리는 그가 실질적 이익을 위해서는 유연한 협상이 가능한 사업가 출신임을 십분 활용해 한·미 자유무역협정(FTA)이 불리하게 개정되지 않도록 애써야 할 것이다.