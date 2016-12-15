Answers remain elusive (국문)
'보안 손님'과 '무분별 시술'로 붕괴된 청와대 시스템
Dec 15,2016
Despite interrogations by lawmakers in the fourth hearing on Wednesday at the National Assembly over the Choi Soon-sil scandal, we still don’t know what President Park Geun-hye was doing during the seven hours after the tragic sinking of Sewol ferry in 2014. Nevertheless, the hearing provided ample evidence of porous security in the Blue House. The National Security Office (NSO) in the presidential compound was totally unaware of the whereabouts of Park, the Secret Service turned a blind eye to her friends and aides’ frequent visits to the presidential residence, and the official medical system for the president completely broke down.
Ambassador to China Kim Jang-soo, then chief of the NSO, testified that he sent his report about the Sewol tragedy to two places — where the president was presumed to be — because he was unable to locate her. Her Chief of Staff Kim Ki-choon also lost track of her at a critical moment. It was 2:57 p.m. when the head of the NSO requested President Park visit the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters (now changed to the Ministry of Public Safety and Security). The president appeared at the headquarters after 5 p.m. She reacted to the unprecedented national disaster too slowly.
We cannot understand how the Secret Service gave ordinary people — like Park’s personal friends and medical doctors — nearly free access to the Blue House. Doctors testified that they could enter the presidential residence with few, if any, restrictions. Given the gravity of presidential security, the rank of the Secret Service chief was raised to that of a four-star general, an equivalent of a ministerial level.
Regardless, the Secret Service offered a convenient environment for private citizens to visit the president’s residence in the compound.
Conditions of a president’s health are classified as a national secret. Given the sensitivity involved, the issue must be prudently dealt with. Yet the fourth hearing showed the president indiscriminately received medical treatments from doctors in the private sector, which made the Blue House’ normal medical system useless.
The “lost seven hours” are rapidly turning into a conundrum thanks to the breakdown of security in the Blue House. But what happened during those seven hours must be discovered to see how awake President Park was at a critical juncture. It is time for Park to personally explain what she did at the time. That is the only way to put an end to the shameful controversies over the rumor that she underwent a cosmetic procedure at the time.
JoongAng Ilbo, Dec. 15, Page 34
최순실 국정농단 국정조사 3차 청문회는 '세월호 7시간'의 행적을 집중적으로 다뤘지만 시원한 내막은 밝히지 못한 채 끝났다. 하지만 이번 청문회에선 청와대의 안보 및 보안 체계의 붕괴와 문란함이 그대로 드러났다. 특히 대통령 소재를 완전히 놓친 국가안보라인, 비선 출입을 방조한 경호실, 청와대 의료체계의 붕괴 등 청와대 시스템이 완전히 무너져버린 현상은 묵과할 수 없는 문제로 보인다.
먼저 당시 국가안보실장이었던 김장수 주중 대사는 세월호 사고 당시 대통령의 소재를 파악하지 못해 두 군데로 서면보고했다고 증언했다. 김기춘 전 대통령 비서실장을 비롯해 국가안보라인에서 대통령을 완전히 놓치고 있었던 것이다. 이 와중에 구난 시간을 놓친 2시 57분에야 안보실장이 대통령에게 재난대책본부에 가보라고 건의했고, 대통령은 5시가 넘어서야 재난본부에 도착했다. 국가재난상황에 대한 대통령의 대응이 늦어도 너무 늦었다.
사인들의 자유로운 관저출입을 방치한 경호실의 무책임과 문란함은 상식적으로 이해가 안 될 정도다. 김상만·김영재 의사는 의무동이 아닌 청와대 관저를 ‘보안손님’ 형태로 별 제재없이 드나들었다고 증언했다. 대통령의 신변보호와 청와대 보안을 책임진 경호실은 이번 정권 들어 실장이 육군 대장 출신 장관급으로 격상됐다. 그럼에도 일반인들이 대통령의 사적 공간에 자유롭게 출입하도록 방치하며 비선정치를 키우는 환경을 제공했다. 또 대통령 건강은 국가 기밀에 속한다. 그만큼 비밀리에 민감하게 다뤄져야 한다. 현실은 비선 의사들의 진료와 시술이 무분별하게 이뤄진 것으로 드러났다. 청와대 의료체계가 무용지물이 돼버린 것이다.
'세월호 7시간'의 진상은 이처럼 믿을 수 없이 붕괴된 청와대 시스템을 배경으로 점점 더 수수께끼처럼 돼가고 있다. 그러나 대통령이 국민 생명권 보호의무를 얼마나 각성하고 있었는지를 확인하기 위해 세월호 7시간의 비밀은 반드시 밝혀져야 한다. 이젠 대통령이 직접 이 대목에 대해 설명하는 게 바람직하다. 그래야 미용시술 논란 등 부끄러운 논란과 소모적인 폭로전을 끝낼 수 있다.