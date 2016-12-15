Philip Morris office joins Korean UN Global Compact

Philip Morris International Korea has joined the Korean branch of United Nations Global Compact, the tobacco company said Wednesday.UNGC is a United Nations initiative that encourages companies around the world to adopt UN principles on human rights, labor, environment and anticorruption to ultimately aim for corporate sustainability.“With our headquarters committing to carry out the principles laid out by the UNGC, we also have decided to reflect the values of those principles in our corporate management and strengthen our corporate responsibility,” said Chong Il-woo, managing director of Philip Morris International Korea. “We will actively contribute to the sustainable development of our company and this society.” Philip Morris International joined the UNGC last year.