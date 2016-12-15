Export prices rise 4.1% amid demand for electronics

Korean export prices rose 4.1 percent in November compared to the previous month, the Bank of Korea said Wednesday.The central bank announced export and import price indexes for November on Wednesday, which showed that prices of Korean exports climbed 4.1 percent from October. This is a 3.8 percent year-on-year increase compared to 2015. The central bank said a weaker won and rising demand for Korean electronics led to the price increase. Data showed that while agricultural, forestry and marine products prices rose by 1.8 percent, manufacturing products prices grew 4.1 percent. Electric and electronic products rose 5.6 percent.