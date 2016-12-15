Stocks mostly flat as market awaits Fed

Seoul’s main bourse rose slightly on Wednesday with markets around the globe subdued as investors sat tight before the Federal Reserve’s expected interest-rate increase. The Bank of Korea is also expected to decide whether it will raise its interest rate, following the Fed’s decision, although many analysts speculate it will remain the same.The benchmark Kospi closed at 2,036.87 on Monday, up 0.89 points, or 0.04 percent, compared to the previous trading day.Foreign investors bought 176 billion won ($150 million) in shares while institutional investors sold off 188.5 billion won. Retail investors offloaded 12.9 billion won in stocks.Large-cap shares gained 0.1 percent on Wednesday while middle- and small-cap stocks both declined 0.2 percent. Pharmaceuticals saw a 2 percent increase. Electricity and gas inched up 1.3 percent and clothing, textiles and apparel traded up 0.8 percent. On the contrary, communications fell 1.1 percent.Market bellwether Samsung Electronics added 0.62 percent to end at 1,777,000 won. Memory chip maker SK Hynix gained 2 percent to 45,800 won, cutting a four-day slide.Hyundai Motor, on the other hand, fell 1.03 percent to 143,000 won while its sister company Kia Motors remained unchanged.The secondary Kosdaq rose for the fifth straight day and closed at 612.47, up 1.38 points, or 0.23 percent, from the previous trading day on Wednesday with digital content, pharmaceuticals and semiconductors playing a major role in the increase.Celltrion went up 1.06 percent to 104,600 won while Medytox rose 1.02 percent to 355,200 won. Komipharm, however, fell 2.26 percent to close at 34,600 won.The Korean won ended at 1,169.7 won to the dollar. Korea’s three-year government bond yield went down three basis points to 1.643 percent while the 10-year yield declined seven basis points to 2.131 percent.“We go into the New Year with the market and the Fed on the same page in terms of where rates are going,” said Chris Weston, chief markets strategist at IG Ltd. “The recent upbeat sentiment - specifically in global equities - has not just been about what ‘Trumponomics’ could bring to inflation and growth, but we are genuinely seeing an improvement in the economic data flow in many developed markets.”BY CHOI HYUNG-JO, BLOOMBERG [choi.hyungjo@joongang.co.kr]