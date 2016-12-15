Video of Lee Byung-hun creates controversy

Actor Lee Byung-hun is engulfed in yet another controversy involving being intimate with another woman.In video captured by Hong Kong paparazzi at an after party for the recent Mnet Asian Music Awards, the actor is seen hugging and kissing a woman on her cheek despite his wife [actress Lee Min-jung] being next to him.Although netizens have expressed outrage at the actor’s behavior, his agency BH Entertainment defended the actor, saying, “The woman in question is a longtime acquaintance of Lee, and they are like family.”His agency emphasized that the actor was not only with his wife, but the gathering was joined by actress Han Hyo-joo as well.“Since the two parties are so close, their expression of friendliness may have caused a misunderstanding,” they said.The actor was previously caught in a scandal after being blackmailed by model Lee Ji-yeon and former idol singer Kim Da-hee in late 2014. The two attempted to extort 5 billion won ($4.28 million) from the actor while threatening to release a recording of the three having a supposedly intimate discussion. The two were eventually found guilty and were sentenced to two years of house arrest.By Chung Jin-hong