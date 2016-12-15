Cold spell and snowfall hit Korea

Three men push a car buried under heavy snowfall at Daegwallyeong Rest Area in Pyeongchang County, Gangwon, on Wednesday.

A cold spell swept the country on Wednesday.The Korea Meteorological Administration issued a watch for heavy snowfall in Yangyang County, Goseong County and Sokcho in Gangwon, and an advisory for heavy snowfall in other regions in Gangwon and Gapyeong County and Pocheon in Gyeonggi, as of 11 a.m. on Wednesday. As of 10 a.m. Wednesday, 28.5 centimeters (11.2 inches) of snow piled up in Misiryeong in Goseong County, 24 centimeters in Jinburyeong, and 9 centimeters in Daegwallyeong in Pyeongchang County.The harshest cold spell so far this winter season chilled the entire country from noon on Wednesday.According to the weather agency, this morning temperatures in Seoul will plummet to minus 8 degrees Celsius (17.6 Fahrenheit), 6 degrees lower than the previous morning.It will be much colder on Friday as morning low temperatures in Seoul will plunge to minus 9 degrees Celsius and will remain below freezing in all regions except Jeju Island and some southern coastal areas.The cold weather will be mitigated this weekend, though, the weather agency said.BY KANG CHAN-SU [enational@joongang.co.kr]