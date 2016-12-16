Stocks slip as investors weigh rate rise

Seoul’s main bourse slipped Thursday following the Federal Reserve’s decision a day earlier to raise interest rates next year.The Kospi closed at 2,036.65, down 0.22 points, or 0.01 percent, from the previous day.Retail investors offloaded 60.6 billion won ($51.3 million) in shares, while foreign and institutional investors stopped a steeper fall as they net bought 5.3 billion and 53.9 billion won, each.Large-cap shares were weak on Thursday, losing 0.3 percent. On the other hand, middle-cap shares advanced 1.2 percent and small caps added 0.9 percent.By sector, securities were strongest: They rose 2.7 percent, as insurance lost 1 percent and banking slipped 0.5 percent.Market bellwether Samsung Electronics declined 1.01 percent to 1,759,000 won. Similarly, automaker Hyundai Motor lost 1.05 percent to end at 142,000 won. Shinhan Financial Group slumped 2.84 percent to 46,200 won while Samsung Fire and Marine Insurance lost 2.85 percent to 289,500 won.Naver was one of the few top listed to gain, snapping a four-day decline to inch up 0.13 percent to 786,000 won. Samsung SDI soared 4.4 percent to 102,000 won. This was the first time since September the company’s shares closed above 100,000 won. LG affiliates were generally favored on Thursday: LG Chem increased 2.43 percent to 253,000 won and LG Display advanced 2.15 percent to 30,950 won.The secondary Kosdaq rallied for the sixth trading day. It closed at 620.61, up 8.14 points, or 1.33 percent from the previous trading day. Semiconductor and IT companies led gains.CJ E&M increased 3.43 percent to 66,400 won. Celltrion added as well, climbing 1.34 percent to close at 106,000 won, while Komipharm inched up 0.29 percent to 34,700 won. Kakao lost 0.76 percent to 78,100 won and Medytox fell 1.75 percent to 349,000 won.The Korean won weakened 0.8 percent to 1,178.5 on the dollar.Korea’s three-year government bond yield added five basis points to 1.7 percent and the 10-year yield rose seven basis points to 2.2 percent.BY SONG KYOUNG-SON, BLOOMBERG [song.kyoungson@joongang.co.kr]