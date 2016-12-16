Trump’s Taiwan card (국문)

Two years ago, China and Russia concluded a 400 trillion won ($340 billion) deal for East Siberian natural gas supply. The negotiations took 17 years, and while the Chinese were prepared for the long haul, they were surprised by the Russians’ style.
“The Russians named the price they liked and would not budge, as if their eyes were closed,” one Chinese negotiator recalled. “They demanded China take Russia’s price.”
For leverage, China turned to Korea for help. In 2012, the China National Petroleum Corporation’s president, Jiang Jiemin, proposed Korea construct a gas pipeline from the Chinese city of Weihai in Shandong to Korea’s west coast, with the hope that including the Korean market would persuade Russia.
In January, Donald Trump will be inaugurated as president, and he has appointed ExxonMobil chief Rex Tillerson as secretary of state.
Tillerson is a veteran in the oil industry and has built his career doing business with Russia. Through his involvement in Russian oil projects, Tillerson has established a close relationship with President Vladimir Putin. While the United States and China are on different levels strategy-wise, Tillerson seems to have found Russia’s weakness through oil negotiations. The nomination of Tillerson suggests Trump’s foreign policy strategy is to use the relationship with Russia as leverage.
It is not unusual for a civilian to be made secretary of state. It is a very pragmatic American mind-set to maximize competitiveness in state administration through business, just as President John F. Kennedy appointed Robert McNamara, a Ford Motor executive, to be secretary of defense.
Trump is a pragmatist who is good at making deals, and his first diplomatic move was nothing but shocking. With one phone call, he challenged the 37-year-old taboo of “One China.” His conversation with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen shook up the foundation of America’s East Asia policy. The Taiwan card casts a shadow of U.S.-China competition over the Korean Peninsula. As the rivalry escalates, inter-Korean relations will be swept up in the turmoil.
Some see it as an opportunity. Chun Yeong-woo, a former Blue House secretary for security, said, “North Korea’s denuclearization and the Taiwan card are incomparable values to China. It could be Trump’s tactic to meddle with the Taiwan card, China’s most core interest, to press China to more actively get involved in North Korea’s denuclearization.” Of course, we cannot rule out the possibility that North Korea’s nuclear weapons development could speed up as a result.
The external situation is becoming increasingly volatile. Trump is involving Russia and Taiwan to pressure China and North Korea. In the midst of it all, I cannot shake off the feeling that South Korea, an ally, has been pushed to the periphery. While Korea desperately needs to focus all its energy to prepare for the security earthquake, the foreign policy and security lineup is trapped in the quagmire of the Choi Soon-sil scandal and a possible early presidential election.
2년 전 타결된 400조원 짜리 동시베리아 천연가스 공급을 놓고 중국과 러시아는 장장 17년간 줄다리기했다.
장기전이라면 일가견 있는 중국 측 협상가들도 러시아 파트너의 협상 스타일에 혀를 내두르고 했다.
협상에 참여했던 중국 측 관계자는 “러시아 사람들은 자기들 입맛에 맞는 가격을 불러놓고 귀를 막은 듯 요지부동했다. 러시아가 정한 대로 받으라는 식이었다”고 술회했다. 협상 지렛대를 만들기 위해 중국은 한국에 러브콜을 보내곤 했다.
실례로 2012년 중국의 중국석유천연가스공사(CNPC) 장제민(張潔敏)사장은 한국 측에 산둥(山東)성 웨이하이(威海)에서 우리 서해안을 잇는 가스관 건설 방안을 제안했다. 이렇게 한국 시장까지 끌어들여 판을 키워봤지만 러시아는 넘어오지 않았다고 한다.
내년 초 출범하는 미국의 도널드 트럼프 행정부는 국무장관 후보로 렉스 틸러슨 엑손모빌 최고경영자(CEO)를 지명했다. 석유기업인 엑손모빌에서 잔뼈가 굵은 틸러슨은 러시아 영업으로 최고의 경력을 닦았다. 틸러슨은 러시아 석유 프로젝트를 다루면서 푸틴 대통령과 긴밀한 관계를 맺어왔다. 미국과 중국의 전략적 위상이 다르다는 점에서 별도의 변수도 있었겠지만 최소한 이권 협상에서 틸러슨은 러시아의 맥점들을 파악해 잘 파고들었던 모양이다. 틸러슨 지명은 대러 관계를 지렛대로 삼겠다는 트럼프판 대외전략 구상의 일단을 엿보게 한다.
민간인 국무장관은 미국에선 새삼스러운 일이 아니다. 포드자동차의 로버트 맥나마라 사장을 국방장관에 기용해 군에 ‘비용 대비 효과’ 개념을 심었던 케네디처럼 민간 영역의 경쟁력을 국정에 적극 활용하겠다는 지극히 실용적인 미국적 사고의 일단이다.
거래에 능한 실용주의자 트럼프의 첫 외교행보는 파격 그 자체였다. 37년간 금기로 통했던 ‘하나의 중국’ 원칙에 도전장을 던졌다. 대만 차이잉원(蔡英文) 총통과 통화를 하면서 미국의 동아시아 정책 근간을 흔들기 시작했다. 대만 카드는 특히 한반도에 미중 각축의 그림자를 드리운다. 미중 진영 논리가 부상하면 남북관계는 격랑에 휩쓸리곤 했다. 기회로 보는 시각도 있다. 천영우 전 청와대 안보수석은 “북한 비핵화와 대만 카드는 중국으로선 비교 불가한 가치”라며 “트럼프가 중국의 핵심이익 중의 핵심인 대만카드를 건드려 중국이 비핵화에 적극적으로 나서게 하려는 협상 전술로 볼 수 있다”고 분석했다. 물론 대만 카드의 현실화 속도에 맞물려 극단적인 북한의 핵미사일 고도화 행보가 빨라질 가능성도 배제할 수 없다.
나라 밖 형세는 이렇게 변동성이 커지고 있다. 트럼프는 러시아와 대만까지 끌어들여 중국과 북한을 압박하는 구도를 짜고 있다. 이런 동북아 안보 빅뱅 속에서 동맹국인 한국은 왠지 주변부로 밀려난 느낌 지우기 어렵다. ‘안보 지형의 대지진’을 앞두고 총력 대응이 절실한데 최순실 게이트와 대선 정국 등 깊은 늪에 빠진 외교안보라인이 걱정스럽다.
