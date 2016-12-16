Ruling against the tide (국문)
진경준 뇌물 무죄…시대 흐름 거스르는 판결
Dec 16,2016
A Seoul district court cleared Jin Kyung-joon, former senior prosecutor, from the charge of taking bribes worth 12.6 billion won ($10.7 million) in the form of free shares in game company Nexon and profits from the stock gains. The judge gave different reasoning from a similar bribery case in 2014 against former senior judge Kim Kwang-joon by arguing that bribery does not stand when money-taking does not directly affect the judiciary line of work.
The charges against the former judge accused of receiving gifts and entertainment allowances worth 1 billion won were upheld in all three courts that maintained that regardless of the jurisdictions of his service, he could have exercised influence through his long years of prosecution service and connections with prosecutors and investigators across the nation. The former judge is currently serving seven years in prison. The Supreme Court applies “comprehensive” bribery charges to civil servants, lawmakers, and the president due to the scale of their responsibilities.
Yet the Seoul District Court concluded that there was no benefit in the transaction of 425 million won worth of shares Jin received from Nexon CEO and founder Kim Jung-ju as the two had been friends before they became a prosecutor and businessman. Jin was an investigator at the Justice Ministry’s internal investigating team then. The ruling came despite Jin being at an office overseeing prosecutors.
From the court interpretation, Kim was simply generous to give out shares worth 425 billion won unconditionally to his friend and the 12.6 billion won his friend earned from holding his shares was a handsome extra. The rich tycoon also should not be found guilty of gambling away 1 million won overseas with his own money. The ruling has utterly shattered public faith in the court.
Jin gained his stock fortune before the anti-graft Kim Young-ran law took force. But the ruling could question the efficacy in the anti-corruption law. It also should affect the similar bribery case the independent counsel is building against President Park Geun-hye, who is accused of forcing large conglomerates to make donations. We hope the higher court will make a wiser judgment.
JoongAng Ilbo, Dec. 15, Page 34
진경준 검사장의 '게임업체 넥슨 공짜 주식 수수 및 126억원 시세 차익 취득' 혐의(뇌물수수)에 대한 13일 법원의 무죄 판결은 2014년 김광준 전 부장판사 사건 판결과 쟁점이 똑같다. 결론은 정반대다. 담당 판사가 검사의 직무 범위를 포괄적으로 봐서 직접적인 직무 관련성이 없어도 뇌물죄가 성립된다고 보느냐, 아니냐에 따라 명운이 갈렸다.
10억원대 금품· 향응을 받은 혐의로 구속기소된 김 전 부장검사의 지위에 대해 1·2·3심 재판부는 한결같이 "근무부서와 관할구역과 무관하게 오랜 검사 경력·인맥을 통해 전국 각지의 검사 및 수사관 등에 영향력을 행사할 수 있는 위치"라며 직무관련성을 인정했다. 그는 징역 7년을 선고받고 복역 중이다. 대법원은 공직자·국회의원·대통령에도 업무의 광범위성을 근거로 속칭 '포괄적 뇌물죄'를 인정해왔다.
반면 서울중앙지법 형사합의27부(재판장 김진동)는 진 전 검사장이 김정주 NXC 대표로부터 공짜로 받은 4억2500만원의 성격에 대해 "두 사람은 검사·사업가가 되기 전부터 친밀한 관계라서 대가성을 인정하기 어렵다"고 판단했다. 이 돈을 받던 2005년, 그는 법무부 검찰국 검사였다. 검찰 인사는 물론, 일선 수사를 지휘하는 부서인데도 굳이 직무관련성을 좁게 해석했다는 지적이 나온다. 이번 판결대로라면 김 대표는 재산가라서 4억2500만원은 언제든 ‘절친’에게 거저 줄 수 있고 그 돈으로 대박을 터뜨려 얻은 126억원은 '우정의 선물'이다. 똑같이 100만원대 도박을 해도 갑부는 일시유흥이라서 무죄고 서민은 도박죄로 처벌하는 것이나 뭐가 다른가. 이번 판결을 두고 시중에 '이러려고 대한민국 판사했느냐'는 비아냥까지 등장하는 이유다.
주식 대박 사건은 김영란법 시행 이전에 발생했다. 하지만 법 시행 70여일만에 이번 판결이 나와 자칫 김영란법의 동력을 떨어뜨리지 않을까 우려된다. 현재 특검 수사가 진행중인 박근혜 대통령의 뇌물 혐의 수사와 재판에 영향을 미치지 않을까도 걱정된다. 항소심 재판부가 철저하게 증거를 다시 따져 올바른 판단을 내려야 할 것이다.