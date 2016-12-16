Parade of denials (국문)

The honor and pride of a 130-year-old prestigious private university didn’t show. Choi Kyung-hee, former president of Ewha Womans University, Kim Kyung-sook, former dean of its College of Science and Industry Convergence, and Namkung Gon, former chief admissions officer, were all brazen enough to deny all the charges that had been confirmed through the Ministry of Education’s investigation of a corruption case involving the illegitimate admission of Chung Yoo-ra, the daughter of Choi Soon-sil, who is at the center of the unprecedented abuse of power scandal that led to the impeachment of President Park Geun-hye.
We are amazed at the way the witnesses reacted to lawmakers’ interrogations at Thursday’s hearing. They were hell bent on defending themselves and not taking any responsibility for their shady actions a year ago. The hearing has raised serious questions about the extension of corruption in education circles.
The full scope of the admission scam involving Choi and her daughter Chung has yet to be found. Former president Choi’s testimony was that she met Choi Soon-sil twice: when she dropped by the university last year and when she brought her daughter to her office earlier this year. The president said she did not offer or give any advantages as she did not know the women. Former chief admissions officer Namkung Gon said that he did not order the admission of Chung, who brought to an admission interview a gold medal she won in an equestrian sport event in the 2014 Incheon Asian Games. Namkung’s testimony was a flat denial of a university official’s statement that he received an order from Namkung to admit the applicant with the medal to the school.
The testimony by the former dean of the College of Science and Industry Convergence, Kim Kyung-sook, was even more incredible. She not only denied the chief admission officer’s testimony that he learned from her about an order for Chung’s admission, but also denied the college’s involvement in offering Chung special treatment in terms of grades. We are disappointed that the hearing could not pin down a systematic cover-up, not to mention the Blue House’s role.
The university has tarnished its reputation seriously. Nevertheless, all witnesses from the school consistently denied the findings of the education ministry’s investigation. Chung posted a message on social media that read, “As money counts most, you should blame your parents if they are not rich!” These witnesses must leave the school if they have any conscience.
JoongAng Ilbo, Dec. 16, Page 34
130년 전통 명문 사학의 명예도, 교육자의 자존심도 찾아 볼 수 없었다. 이화여대 최경희 전 총장과 김경숙 전 신산업융합대학장, 남궁곤 전 입학처장은 입시 부정으로 결론 난 교육부의 정유라 감사 결과까지 전면 부인했다. 참회는커녕 특검 수사를 염두에 둔 듯 자신들의 방어에만 급급했다. 도무지 학생들에게 사회 정의와 교육의 가치를 가르쳐온 교육자 면모를 찾기 어려웠다. 어제 최순실 국정 농단 국정조사 4차 청문회가 교육계에 던진 뼈아픈 과제다.
최순실 모녀의 교육 농단은 여전히 실체가 규명되지 않았다. 최 전 총장이 최순실을 두 번 만났다고 증언한 게 청문회의 성과일 정도다. 최 전 총장은 "지난해 가을 최씨가 학교를 방문해 만났고, 올봄에는 정유라도 같이 만났다"고 말했다. 그 이전에는 알지도 못했고 특혜를 준 사실도 없다는 주장이었다. 남궁 전 입학처장도 "입시 면접 때 아시안게임 금메달을 가져온 정유라를 뽑으라고 하지 않았다"고 주장했다. "'총장이 정유라를 뽑으라고 했다'는 입학처장의 말을 들은 교직원 진술을 확보했다"는 교육부 감사 결과를 반박한 것이다.
최순실과의 연결고리로 지목된 김 전 학장은 더 황당하다. 정유라의 입시 지원 사실을 그에게 들었다는 입학처장의 증언은 물론 사실로 들통 난 학점 특혜 개입도 부인했다. 위증 여부를 반드시 가려야 한다. 그는 최순실이 천거한 김종 전 문화체육관광부 차관과 오랜 지기다. 남편인 건국대 교수는 서울시승마협회 이사이자 '말' 전문가로 알려져 있다. 청문회가 이런 커넥션과 대학 측의 조직적인 은폐, 청와대 개입설 등을 파헤치지 못한 게 안타까울 따름이다.
이화여대는 전국의 학부모와 학생들에게 씻을 수 없는 죄를 지었다. "돈도 능력이야. 니네 부모를 원망해"라는 정유라의 말은 모든 이의 가슴에 대못을 박았다. 그럼에도 최 전 총장 등은 진실을 고백하기는커녕 감사 결과까지 부인하며 거짓말과 모르쇠로 일관했다. 교육의 정의와 가치를 떠올린다면 당장 학교를 떠나야 한다. 그것이 교육자의 마지막 양심일 것이다.