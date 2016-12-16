‘Running Man’ cast reportedly forced out

SBS variety show “Running Man” is facing criticism for reportedly forcing the exit of its cast members.While the cast members Song Ji-hyo and Kim Jong-kook announced their withdrawal while the show goes through a format change in preparation for its second season, it was later reported that their exit was not their own decision.“We heard about the show’s renewal from the producers two weeks ago, but didn’t hear anything clear about a cast change,” said Song’s agency in a phone call with OSEN on Wednesday. “We only found out about the exit by reading it in the headlines. Although we were initially surprised, we had a conversation with the staff and ended it on amicable terms.”Meanwhile, comedian Kang Ho-dong was revealed to have declined the offer to join the cast on Thursday, saying that although he didn’t know details about this situation, he “wished not to makes viewers uncomfortable.”By Chung Jin-hong