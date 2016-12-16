Kang So-ra, Hyun Bin confirm dating rumors

Actors Hyun Bin and Kang So-ra have officially confirmed dating rumors.The latest celebrity couple to publicly reveal their relationship confirmed suspicions through an official statement released by their agencies on Thursday.According to the statement, the two became acquainted through work last October, and developed a close relationship. Reportedly, the two have only been dating for a little over half a month.Kang’s agency remained careful while wording their statement as they felt their announcement was unfitting of the current state of affairs of Korea.“However, we hope everyone may view their new relationship leniently, and continue to support their acting careers in the future,” they concluded.Hyun Bin is often regarded as one of Korea’s top actors. He debuted as a cast member of MBC sitcom “Nonstop 4” (2004) and later achieved mainstream recognition with the hit MBC drama “My Lovely Sam-soon” (2005), which is referred to as the Korean version of “Bridget Jones’ Diary.”Kang So-ra debuted as the leading female role in the 2009 film “4th Period Mystery (2009), and later starred in the hit 2011 film “Sunny.”By Chung Jin-hong