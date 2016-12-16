Lee Byung-hun’s new confidence : The Hollywood star is long past being worried about his looks on set

Lee Byung-hun [JOONGANG ILBO]

Actor Lee Byung-hun, who has been making a name for himself internationally with his roles in major Hollywood productions like the G.I Joe series and most recently in “Magnificent Seven,” is returning to Korean screens next week.In the action movie “Master,” which opens on Wednesday, Lee plays a president of a company who made a fortune by playing tricks and using his ties with political and business figures to pull strings, while also being chased by the police.“The character I play in this movie could really exist in the real world, and it would be easy to find someone like the character, so it gave me another level of fun playing him,” said Lee in a recent interview with Ilgan Sports, an affiliate of the Korea JoongAng Daily.It is the first time in eight years for Lee to play a villain in a Korean movie. While he has played villains in his roles in Hollywood films, he explained that all of those characters were complex and that towards the end, they usually had a reason for being evil or eventually changed their ways.“Actors not only have a thirst for something that’s never been done, but also feel some restlessness when they try something they have never tried,” he said.“But actors do also feel thrilled for doing so, everything that is new is something that we have curiosity in.”During the interview, he also shared his thoughts on working with fellow Korean actors.In the movie, he worked with other actors that are well known for their looks, namely Kang Dong-won and Kim Woo-bin. But the veteran actor said he never felt threatened by their looks.“I have never really cared much about the looks of the acting partners while working,” he said. “Of course I keep on thinking that ‘I need to look cool because people are watching me’ but such thoughts don’t really stick when I film.”He added that as an actor, it is necessary to think that he needs to look good at an event on stage wearing something good, but his thought process completely changes when he is on a set filming a movie or television show.“It’s been a long since the last time I worried about how I looked when I film.”The actor also shared that he doesn’t really make plan or set goals for himself to achieve.“Setting a goal doesn’t mean that you get to go to where you want to go,” he said. “And especially for actors, who have little certainty about what their next step will be.”He also warned that actors need to step up and admit if they have not performed at their highest level.“Of course I also try to put myself in someone else’s shoes and understand the other people’s point of view, but I find myself rationalizing what I did in the end,” Lee said.“For instance, even if I [failed to capture the character] and questioned and regretted my actions, the moment someone pinpointed that scene [in the film] and told me that I did something poorly, I was likely to come up with some sort of excuses instead of admitting my error and saying ‘yes I wasn’t so good back then.’”BY ChO YEON-GYEONG [summerlee@joongang.co.kr]영화 '마스터(조의석 감독)' 개봉을 앞두고 있는 이병헌은 13일 서울 삼청동의 한 카페에서 진행된 인터뷰에서 "'내부자들' 이전에는 악역 캐스팅 제의 받은 적이 없었다. 기회 자체가 없었다"고 말했다.이병헌은 "'놈놈놈'을 할 때 새로운 경험을 했고 기회가 있었지만 그런 일이 자주 있을 것이라는 생각은 안 들었다. 다시 없을 기회니까 '재미있겠다'는 생각을 했던 부분도 있다. 하지만 악역에 대한 거부감은 없었던 것 같다"고 밝혔다.이어 "해 본 것을 했기 때문에 또 하는 것에 대한 싫증이 있을 수도 있다. 그리고 배우는 안 해 본 것을 해보고 싶다는데 대한 갈증도 있고, 안 해 보던 것이니까 좌절감도 느끼지만 또 희열도 느끼는 동물이다"며 "새로운 것에 대해 호기심 있게 다가가기는 한다"고 덧붙였다.이와 함께 이병헌은 "할리우드 영화를 찍으면서 악역 캐릭터를 많이 연기했는데 악역은 악역이지만 뒷 배경이 있거나 행동을 할 수 밖에 없는 설정이 주어져 있다던가 후반부에 가서 결국엔 좋은 쪽으로 변한다든가 그런 악역이었다"고 설명했다.또 "그렇게 악역 캐릭터를 조금씩은 맛 볼 수 있었지만 한국에서는 8년 만에 하게 된 악역이다"며 "진회장 같은 인물은 현실에도 존재하고 롤모델을 쉽게 찾을 수 있는, 이 시대 와 맞닿은 캐릭터라는 생각에 또 다른 재미를 느꼈다"고 진심을 표했다.이병헌이 우월한 비주얼의 대표주자 강동원 김우빈과 호흡 맞춘 소감을 전했다.이병헌은 "외모가 출중하고 그 나이에 맞게 나이를 먹는 것은 좋은 일이지만 일하면서 함께 연기하는 배우의 비주얼에 대해서는 요 만큼이라도 의식이 됐던 적은 없다"고 단언했다.이병헌은 "비주얼에 대한 부분에 있어 의식하면서 촬영한 시기는 정말 오래된 것 같다"며 "물론 배우고, '사람들이 나를 계속 지켜 볼거니까 멋있게 해야지'라는 생각은 갖고 있지만 영화를 할 때는 그런 생각을 전혀 하지 않는다"고 밝혔다.이어 "나로서 나가야 하는 행사나 무대가 있을 땐 멋있게 하고 나가야지. 옷도 멋있는 것 입어야지 생각하는데 영화를 할 땐 생각의 시스템 자체가 달라진다"며 "연기를 할 때는 아예 신경을 안 쓴다"고 덧붙였다.이병헌이 배우로서 합리화에 대한 솔직한 생각을 전했다. 이병헌은 "사실 난 목표를 세워 본 적은 한 번도 없었다"고 말했다.이병헌은 "목표를 세운다고 해서 온전히 그 목표대로 향해 지는 것도 아니고 다른 일들도 마찬가지겠지만 배우는 내 다음 행보가 어떻게 될지에 대한 확신은 덜하고 불안감도 더 하다"고 토로했다.이어 "상대방의 입장, 상대방의 견해도 되도록이면 그 쪽 입장에서 생각하려고 노력하지만 결과적으로는 나도 내 자신을 합리화 하고 있고, 언제든 그런 경우는 있는 것 같다"고 밝혔다.또 "예를 들면 어떤 작품에서 어떻게 연기를 했는데 속으로 '내가 왜 저렇게 연기했지?'라는 후회를 하고 있더라도 누군가 콕 집어 '연기 못 했어요'라고 했을 때 '맞아요. 나 그 때 못했어요'라고 말하기 보다는 핑계를 대는 경우가 있는 것 같다"고 설명했다.이병헌은 "어느 순간 나를 합리화 시키는 경우가 있더라. 계속 반복적인 것 같다"고 덧붙였다.조연경 기자