. That’s why it really rubs me the wrong way. Drivers should remember that safety is far and away the most important thing.





PATTERN PRACTICE



01 laid-back 느긋한

My personality is pretty laid-back. 나는 성격이 느긋한 편이다.

He looks scary, but he’s actually laid-back. 그는 무섭게 생겼지만 사실 느긋한 성격이다.

A laid-back attitude prevents stress. 느긋한 태도는 스트레스를 덜 받게 해 준다.





02 run a red light 신호를 위반하다

I never run a red light. 나는 절대로 신호 위반을 하지 않는다.

He got a ticket for running a red light. 그는 신호 위반을 해서 딱지를 받았다.

It’s very dangerous to run a red light. 신호 위반은 매우 위험하다.





03 stay under the speed limit 규정 속도를 지키다

I always try to stay under the speed limit. 나는 규정 속도를 지키려고 노력한다.

I tell my children to stay under the speed limit. 나는 자식들한테 규정 속도를 지키라고 말한다.

You’ll be safer if you stay under the speed limit. 규정 속도를 지키면 더 안전할 것이다.





04 lose one’s temper 평정을 잃다, 화를 내다



Sometimes, I do lose my temper while I’m driving. 가끔은 운전 중에 화를 내기도 한다.

He took a deep breath not to lose his temper. 그는 평정을 잃지 않으려고 심호흡을 했다.

She lost her temper with her child. 그녀는 참지 못하고 아이에게 화를 냈다.





05 put someone/something in danger ~을 위험에 노출시키다/위협하다



Unsafe driving puts other people in danger. 난폭 운전은 다른 사람들을 위험에 빠트린다.

The war put many people in danger. 전쟁은 많은 사람의 안전을 위협했다.

Smoking puts your health in danger. 흡연은 당신의 건강을 위협합니다.













drive like a maniac 정신 나간 사람처럼 운전하다 / park inconsiderately 배려심 없이 주차하다be hit with road rage 운전 중 분노를 느끼다 / rub someone the wrong way ~을 불쾌하게 하다yield 양보하다stay under the speed limit 규정 속도를 지키다drive safely 안전하게 운전하다자신의 운전 성향에 대해 이야기해 주세요.나는 성격이 대체로 느긋한 편이다. 보통은 안전 운전을 한다. 신호 위반을 하는 일은 절대 없다. 규정 속도를 지킨다. 다른 운전자들에게 양보도 한다. 하지만 나도 가끔은 화가 날 때가 있다. 간혹 정신 나간 사람처럼 운전하는 사람들이 있다. 배려심 없이 주차하는 사람들도 있다. 그런 사람들을 보면 이른바 운전 중 분노를 느낀다. 화가 난다. 때로는 욕까지 하게 된다. 난폭 운전은 당사자에게만 위험한 것이 아니다. 다른 사람들도 위험에 처하게 하는 행동이다. 그래서 불쾌해진다. 운전자들은 단연코 안전이 가장 중요하다는 사실을 유념해야 한다.Talk about your driving habits.On the whole, my personality is pretty. I usually. I never. I. Ito other drivers. However, I do sometimes. There are people who. There are people who. When I see those people, I. I get furious. Sometimes I even swear. Unsafe driving isn’t just dangerous for the perpetrator. Itother people