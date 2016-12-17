The World Fears Trump’s America. That’s a Good Thing.

Alex Nabaum

Among global elites, Donald J. Trump’s recent phone call with Taiwan’s president has induced fear on a scale seldom matched since Ronald Reagan’s “Evil Empire” speech. The Sydney Morning Herald warned that the phone call “risks provoking a cold war between the United States and China with potentially catastrophic economic and security implications.” The fright appears to confirm the narrative formed earlier this year by headlines like “Donald Trump Terrifies World Leaders.”도널드 트럼프가 미국 대통령 당선인으로는 처음으로 차이잉원 대만 총통과 전화 통화를 한 사실은 1980년대 로널드 레이건 대통령이 소련을 ‘악의 제국(Evil Empire)’으로 몰아붙인 연설만큼이나 전 세계를 공포에 몰아넣었다. 호주 신문 시드니 모닝헤럴드는 “트럼프와 차이잉원의 통화는 지구촌에 대재앙을 부를 미·중 냉전을 촉발할 위험이 있다”고 우려했다. ‘트럼프, 전 세계 지도자들에게 두려움을 안기다’라는 헤드라인도 많이 등장했다.The fear is real. Mr. Trump has indeed terrified foreign leaders with his “America first” mantra, his promises to enlarge the American military and his tough talk on everything from the Islamic State to Air Force One. The good news is that his administration can turn this fear to the benefit of the United States.이는 분명히 실체가 있는 두려움이다. 트럼프는 ‘미국 우선(America First)’을 주문처럼 외치며 외국 정상들을 겁주고 있다. 미군을 증강하겠다는 공약부터 테러집단 ‘이슬람국가’ 퇴치작전, 에어포스원 교체 취소까지 사안 사안마다 강경 기조를 이어가고있기 때문이다. 희소식이 있다면 트럼프가 구성한 내각이 지구촌의 미국 공포증을 미국의 국익으로 뒤바꿀 수 있다는 점이다.During the last eight years, President Obama showed what happens when the world’s greatest power tries strenuously to avoid giving fright. He began his presidency with lofty vows to conciliate adversaries, defer to the opinions of other countries and reduce America’s military commitments. Consequently, he received rapturous applause in European capitals and a Nobel Peace Prize. In the real world of geopolitics, however, the results have been catastrophic.지난 8년 동안 버락 오바마 대통령은 세계 최강대국인 미국이 국제사회에 두려움을 안기는 상황을 피하기 위해 노력하면 어떤 결과가 나오는지 잘 보여줬다. 오바마는 적국을 구슬리고, 외국의 입장을 존중하는 한편 해외 주둔 미군을 감축하겠다는 ‘고상한’ 약속을 했다. 오바마가 유럽을 찾아 이런 주제로 연설할 때마다 우레와 같은 박수가 쏟아졌다. 그는 덕분에 노벨 평화상까지 수상했다.Mr. Obama’s passivity in the face of provocations and his failure to enforce the “red line” in Syria led Russia, China and other adversaries to seek new gains at America’s expense. His promises to “end the wars” in Iraq and Afghanistan satisfied the cosmopolitan chatterers of Stockholm, Paris and New York, but they deflated American allies in Baghdad and Kabul, and emboldened adversaries in Iran and Pakistan. So severe was the damage that he had to send troops back to Iraq in 2014, and had to abort his plans to withdraw all American forces from Afghanistan before leaving office.그러나 오바마의 이 같은 노력이 현실 세계에 가져온 결과는 재앙이나 다름없다. 우선 ‘금지선(red line)’을 넘은 시리아를 응징하는 데 실패함으로써 러시아·중국 등 미국의 적들이 슬그머니 금지선을 넘도록 허용했다. “이라크와 아프가니스탄에서 전쟁을 끝내겠다”는 약속도 마찬가지다. 이는 바그다드와 카불에 파병한 미국의 동맹국들을 실망시켰고 이란과 파키스탄에 있는 미국의 적들에겐 용기를 줬다. 이로 인한 피해가 너무나 심각해 오바마는 2014년 이라크에 미군을 재파병해야 했다. 8년 임기를 마치기 전에 아프가니스탄에서 미군을 전부 철수시키겠다는 계획도 포기해야 했다.- 중략 -As the world’s most powerful country, and the only one whose leadership can safeguard the world order, the United States must care more about whether it commands international respect than whether it is loved by international elites. The incoming administration appears poised to return the United States to this precept after an eight-year drought. Americans and America’s allies should be relieved. America’s enemies are right to be afraid.트럼프 행정부는 오바마 치하에서 이어진 8년간의 외교적 가뭄 끝에 다시 이런 원칙으로 돌아갈 준비가 된 듯하다. 미국민과 동맹국에는 안도감을 주겠지만 미국의 적들은 두려움을 느껴 마땅할 상황이다.