Heavy Tears ("눈물은 왜 무거워야 하는가")

뉴스룸의 앵커브리핑을 시작하겠습니다.This is today's anchor briefing."어떤 눈물은 너무 무거워서 엎드려 울 수밖에 없을 때가 있다""Someare just too heavy that we can onlythem."*shed tears: 눈물을 흘리다 *lie face down: 엎드리다시인의 말을 빌리지 않더라도 눈물은 그것을 내보이는 사람의 마음의 결을 고스란히 드러내 보이곤 합니다. 눈물은 그래서 묵직한 중력을 머금고 있는 것이겠지요.Without the need toa line in a, it'sthat tears fully show people's. This is why tears only drop, with the force of*quote: 인용하다 *poem: 시 *evident: 분명한 *sentiment: 감정 *gravity: 중력오늘(12일)의 앵커브리핑은 그 무거운, 혹은 무거워야 할 눈물과 관련된 이야기입니다.Today (Dec. 12)'s anchor briefing is about these heavy tears, no, tears thatbe heavy.*ought to: ~ 해야 하다"피눈물을 흘린다는 말이 어떤 의미인지 알았다""I now understand what it feels like to shed."*tears of blood: 피눈물탄핵안 가결 이후 대통령이 했다는 말로 누군가에 의해 전해진 이야기입니다. 언론은 그 눈물을 앞 다투어 보도했습니다.President Park is said to have said this after thewas. The mediatostories on the president shedding tears.*impeachment: 탄핵 *motion: 발의 *approve: 승인하다 *scramble: 재빨리 움직이다, 허둥지둥 해내다 *report: 보도하다불에 탄 서문시장을 10분간 방문하고 돌아가는 길. 차에서 흘렸다던 대통령의 눈물 또한 마찬가지였습니다.This was also the case when Park was told to have shed tears while leaving the fire-damaged Seomun Market in Daegu.물기를 머금은 그 뉴스들은 전해진 풍문으로만 소금기를 더할 뿐. 실체는 잡을 수 없이 모호했습니다.These reports sure, but were*sound: ~처럼 들리다 *touching: 감정적이 되게 하는 *awfully: 몹시 *vague: 모호한그래서 사람들은 정작 눈물을 흘려야 할 사람들이 누군가를 묻고 있습니다.Hence people have asked , "Who are the ones that should be crying right now?"어제 검찰은 대통령의 혐의를 확정 지었습니다.Yesterday, thethecast on President Park.*prosecution: 검찰 *confirm: 확정하다 *criminal charge: 범죄 혐의최순실, 안종범, 차은택, 김종, 정호성, 조원동과 '공범' 직권 남용. 공무상 비밀 누설. 강요 미수 등의 8개의 혐의It labeled Park as an "" to Choi Soon-sil, An Chong-bum, Cha Eun-taek, Kim Chong, Jeong Ho-seong and Cho Won-dong. She may beon eight criminal charges, includingofgovernment information and coercion.*accomplice: 공범 *prosecute: 기소하다 *abuse of power: 직권 남용 *leak: 누설 *classified: 기밀의 *coercion: 강요급기야는 청문회장에서 "대통령과 최순실은 같은 급"이었으며 "최근으로 올수록 공동정부 같았다"라는 기가 막힌 실토까지 들어야 했던 우리.We had to hearrevealing that "Choi Soon-sil had almost as much power as the president," or that "It turned more and more into a government of the two."*preposterous: 터무니 없는 *confession: 고백, 인정, 실토그렇게 갈수록 선명해지는 그 혐의사실을 뒤로 하고 흘렸다는 눈물. 아니 피눈물.The president was told to have shed tears, no, tears of blood, while the criminal charges were growing more and more clear.언론학자 김창룡 교수는 그 눈물들을 보도하는 언론에 대해 이런 권고를 남겼습니다.Kim Chang-yong said the following to the media after reports of the president's tears.*journalism scholar: 언론학자"눈물이든 피눈물이든 언론에서 더 이상 보도하지 않기를 바란다. 불신 받는 청와대의 참모의 전언으로 이런 보도를 하는 언론은 아직 정신 차리지 못했다""Whether they were plain tears or tears of blood, I hope the media will not report on them again. The mediafor reporting stories based on the words of distrusted presidential secretaries."*out of one's mind: 제정신이 아닌일부 언론의 이러한 중계식 보도가 갖고 있는 함정은 국정농단이라는 사건의 본질을 해하는, 정치적 의도가 있는 홍보 전략에 넘어가는 것일 뿐이라는 지적입니다.He pointed out that if the mediawhat they heard, they're justset with political. After all, we're in the middle of a case in which certain people*merely: 단지 *forward: 전달하다 *fall into the trap: 전략에 넘어가다 *intention: 의도 *meddle with: ~에 관여하다 *state affairs: 국정그러고 보니 우리는 이미 2년 전 결코 무겁지 않았던 눈물을 이미 보지 않았는가., two years ago, right after the Sewol ferry tragedy, we saw the president shedding tears, but those tears turned out to be not heavy at all.*come to think of it: 그러고 보니그 눈물이 진정 무거웠다면 그 이후에 일어난 일들은 어떻게 설명이 돼야 하는가.If those tears were really heavy, how are we supposed to take all that has happened*afterwards: 나중에, 그 뒤에비록 엎드려 울기까지는 아니었더라도 그 눈물이 진정으로 무거운 것이었더라면….We don't expect her to cry lying face down, but if those tears had really been heavy…December 12, 2016