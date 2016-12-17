BOK holds interest rates steady

Bank of Korea Gov. Lee Ju-yeol lost in thoughts before the Korean central bank’s monetary policy committee meeting held on Thursday morning. The Korean central bank decided to hold the key interest rate at 1.25 percent for sixth consecutive months amid the U.S. raising its own interest rate for the second time in a decade. [SHIN IN-SEOP] 이주열 한국은행 총재가 목요일 오전 중앙은행의 금융통화위원회 회의를 주재하면서 생각에 잠겨 있다. 미국 연방준비제도가 10년 만에 두 번째 기준금리를 인상한 가운데 한국 중앙은행은 6개월 연속 기준금리를 1.25%로 유지하기로 결정했다.

Korea JoongAng DailyFriday, December 16, 2016The Bank of Korea kept itsat 1.25 percent Thursday in adecision as the central bank opted to pause tothe impact of a U.S.hike and the National Assembly’s decision to impeach President Park Geun-hye.*key interest rate: 기준금리*unanimous: 만장일치의*gauge: 판단하다, 측정하다한국은행은 목요일 금융통화위원회 만장일치로 기준금리 1.25%를 유지하기로 결정했다. 중앙은행은 당분간 현행 기준금리를 유지하면서 미국의 기준금리 인상 영향과 박근혜 대통령 탄핵안 국회 가결 영향을 지켜보기로 한 것이다.The U.S. Federal Reserve Bank on Wednesday executed a muchrate hike, establishing a range between 0.5 percent and 0.75 percent, up 0.25 percentage points from the previous range of 0.25 percent and 0.5 percent. This was the second hike in a decade. The first was in December 2015.*anticipated: 기대하던, 예상하던미국 연방준비제도는 수요일 시장 예상대로 기존 0.25~0.5% 기준금리를 0.25%포인트 끌어올려 0.5~0.75%로 정했다. 10년 만에 두 번째 금리인상이다. 첫 번째 금리인상은 2015년 12월에 있었다.The key factor that attracted market attention was not Wednesday’s rise but how much further the U.S. central bank would raise rates next year. The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC)Wednesday that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates in three separate quarter-point moves. The Korean central bank governor Lee Ju-yeol considers that as one of therisks for Korean economic growth.*market attention: 시장 관심*speculate: 추측하다, 짐작하다*downside risk: 하락 위험요인금융시장의 관심을 끈 것은 수요일에 발표한 금리인상이 아니라 내년에 미국 중앙은행이 얼마나 더 금리를 인상할 것인가에 관한 내용이었다. 미국 연방공개시장위원회는 0.25%포인트씩 세 차례 금리를 인상할 것으로 수요일 전망했다. 이주열 한국은행 총재는 이 전망을 한국 경제 성장 저해 위험 요인으로 고려한다.The central bank has to handle conflicting. On the one hand, the Bank of Korea may need to raise ratesthe U.S. Fed to prevent capital from fleeing Korea to go to the United States. On the other hand, the central bank also needs to prop up a domestic economy that has seen below 1 percent growth for four consecutive quarters, which could be done through an additional rate cut.*imperative: 긴요한 일*in line with ~ : ~와 함께, ~에 따라중앙은행은 두 가지 상충하는 긴급한 문제들을 고민해야 한다. 한편으로는 미국으로 자본이 유출하는 것을 막기 위해 미 연준 결정을 따라서 금리를 인상할 필요가 있다. 다른 한편으로는 4 분기 연속으로 1% 이하 저성장을 기록하고 있는 경기를 회복시키기 위해 추가로 금리를 인하할 필요도 있는 것이다.LeeThursday that he iscalls for an imminent rate cut. “I know there are voices thata rate cut,” he said, “But now we are in a situation where,” which implied that a rate cut could be*indicate: 시사하다, 내비치다*wary of ~ : ~을 조심하는*advocate: 지지하다, 옹호하다*economic stabilization: 경제 안정화*carry weight: 영향력을 갖다, 중요성을 가지다*premature: 시기상조의, 너무 이른이 총재는 목요일 조속한 추가 금리인하 요구에 대해서는 신중하게 대응했다. 이 총재는 “금리인하 요구가 있는 것은 알지만, 경제 안정화가 더 중요한 시점이다”고 말하며, 금리인하는 지금은 시기상조라고 시사했다.번역: 이무영 정치사회부장(lee.mooyoung@joongang.co.kr)