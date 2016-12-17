Leadership for the economy

Korea is under the leadership of Prime Minister Hwang Kyo-ahn, who is acting on behalf of President Park Geun-hye while her impeachment is under review by the Constitutional Court. Hwang’s leadership could last up to six months, given the legal deadline for the court ruling, and it will have a grave role during this tumultuous period.In the meantime, an unconventional government under Donald J. Trump will be inaugurated in Washington, demanding timely response to sweeping changes on the security and economic fronts. Economic governance should be in emergency mode. Hwang must set the stage for the deputy prime minister to exercise proactive leadership as commander in chief of the economy.Aggressive and confident economic leadership itself can help put people and businesses at ease and strengthen foreign markets’ and investors’ confidence in the Korean economy.Even before Trump’s surprising victory, the market had anticipated the U.S. Federal Reserve would start raising interest rates in December and carry out two more quarter-point hikes next year. But given the pledges of aggressive fiscal stimuli actions through tax cuts and infrastructure spending and near full-employment economic performance in the United States, inflationary pressure could speed up the tightening campaign.The move will further strengthen the dollar and accelerate foreign capital migration from emerging markets to the U.S. We should prepare an appropriate action plan to act upon the potential ill effects on the local market. We need to wrap up currency swap negotiations with Tokyo and seek financial backup and cooperation from other countries and international lenders.The incoming Trump administration is expected to first reassess trade pacts in multilateral platforms like the North American Free Trade Agreement and Trans-Pacific Partnership and move on to its bilateral trade deal with Korea. Washington could toughen trade barriers to make up for the worsened current account balance from a stronger dollar. Government offices under the command and moderation of the deputy prime minister should posture themselves for the challenging battle on the trade front.Domestically, the government must expedite industrial restructuring and structural reforms as well as navigate the soft landing of the household debt amid rising interest rates to not only stabilize the domestic economy, but to keep up its international credibility. It must pay heed to advice from experts and be extra careful that its policy on corporate restructuring, such as in the shipbuilding sector, does not trigger subsidies or other complaints from trading partners.The government should officially protest excessive retaliatory action from China following Seoul’s decision to deploy the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense system. Even if Beijing maintains it cannot know the private sector’s actions, the government should request its attention to specific damages to the industry and companies. It should also explain the process and progress in talks to the domestic and foreign press.Beijing as the host of this year’s G-20 summit has the duty to exercise leadership in containing trade protectionism. It will inevitably have to take formal and informal action if Seoul makes the issue public, which could jeopardize the reputation of a G-2 superpower.All these actions can only be possible when the deputy prime minister has strong power. The deputy prime minister should hold regular cabinet meetings to map out and coordinate policies in times of crisis and communicate persistently with the legislature and press. A leader with conviction that fends off populist temptations is essential during such a critical period.Korea has endured numerous serious challenges to its security, politics and economy over the last half decade. We have combated them to turn crisis into opportunities for further development.Korea’s crisis management capacity now faces a test, and the world is watching. Hwang’s interim cabinet must demonstrate Korea’s resilience to crisis once again and help push the country into the ranks of advanced democratic societies.Rivaling parities should set aside differences to join forces and fight the crisis together. They should draw full public support to come out of the crisis stronger.이제 대한민국은 헌법재판소의 박근혜 대통령 탄핵 절차의 시작과 함께 황교안 대통령 권한대행 체제하에 있다. 길어야 반년 남짓한 기간 존속하게 될 황교안 권한대행 체제에게 주어진 국정 책무는 정말 막중하다.이 기간은 미국의 도널드 트럼프 행정부 출범과 겹쳐 우리의 국가안보와 경제에 큰 영향을 미칠 수 있는 대외여건 변화에 시의적절히 대응해야 하는 골든타임이기도 하다. 특히 경제정책 분야는 사실상의 비상체제로 운영돼야 할 상황이다. 따라서 황교안 대통령 권한대행은 경제부총리가 명실상부한 경제정책 사령탑으로서 적극적 리더십을 펼 수 있도록 힘을 실어주고 제반 여건을 만들어줘야 한다.적극적이고 자신감 있는 경제 리더십의 존재 자체만으로도 기업과 국민들의 불안을 덜어줄 수 있을 뿐 아니라, 국제금융, 외환시장과 국제투자자들에게 한국 경제에 대한 신뢰도를 제고하는 데도 큰 도움이 된다.당초(도널드 트럼프 대통령 당선 이전) 미국 연준(Fed)은 금년에 이어 내년에도 수차례 금리를 인상할 것으로 내다봤다. 그러나 예상되는 트럼프 행정부의 확장적 재정정책(세율인하, 인프라 투자 확대 등)과 이미 거의 완전고용 수준에 있는 노동시장 여건을 고려할 때 인플레이션 우려에 따른 연준의 금리 인상 속도가 더 빨라질 확률이 높아졌다.이에 따른 미국 달러 강세의 지속과 함께 국제외환·금융시장의 자금 흐름에 큰 변화를 예상할 수 있다. 물론 우리에 미치게 될 파장을 내다보고 적절한 대응책을 마련해둬야 한다. 현재 지연되고 있는 한·일 간 통화스와프협정을 빠른 시일 내에 마무리 지어야 할 뿐 아니라 다른 나라와 국제․지역기구와도 각종 금융 협조 방안을 마련할 필요가 있다고 본다.그리고 곧 출범하게 될 트럼프 미국 행정부는 먼저 북미자유무역협정(NAFTA) 재협상과 환태평양경제동반자협정(TPP) 탈퇴 문제 등을 우선적으로 다룬 뒤, 조만간 한미자유무역협정(KORUS FTA) 수정을 위한 재협상 문제도 제기할 것으로 봐야 한다. 또한 달러 강세에 따른 미국의 경상수지 악화 우려에 따라 각종 보호무역주의 조치가 강화될 것이 예상된다. 이러한 문제에 대한 대비책도 경제부총리의 적극적인 기획·조정 리더십 하에서 관련 부처 주도로 마련돼야 한다.아울러 그동안 정부가 추진해온 주요 분야별 구조조정과 개혁 그리고 금리상승 추세 속의 가계부채 대책 등도 평상시보다 더 속도감 있게 추진하는 것 자체는 물론 중요하며 한국 경제에 대한 국제 신뢰도 유지를 위해서도 필요하다. 기업과 산업구조조정 시책과 관련해 현재 조선 관련 구조조정에 대한 외국의 문제 제기처럼 우리의 구조조정 정책이 미국을 포함한 다른 나라와의 통상 마찰의 빌미가 되지 않도록 통상전문가들의 중지를 반영하는 등 세심한 주의가 있어야 한다.최근의 국정 혼란으로 시의적절하게 대응하지 못한 중국의 사드(THAAD) 관련 한류·관광 등 분야의 각종 보복성 조치도 외교 채널을 통한 정부의 공식 항의가 있어야 한다. 정부차원에서는 모르는 일이라고 우긴다면 우리 기업과 피해 사례를 들어 중국 정부가 자세히 챙겨봐 달라고 요구해야 한다. 그리고 그 내용을 국내외 언론에 소상하게 알리는 노력도 필요하다.중국은 현재 G20 정상회의 의장단의 일원으로 온 세계가 우려하는 보호무역주의 자제에 앞장서서 리더십을 발휘하고 솔선수범해야 할 위치에 있다. 따라서 우리 정부차원의 적절한 대응과 소위 G2 국가 이미지에 어울리지 않는 좀스런 작태가 국내외 언론을 통해 널리 알려지는 것을 원치 않는 중국 정부는 일부 공식·비공식적 조치를 취하지 않을 수 없을 것이다.이러한 모든 대책 마련은 힘이 실린 경제부총리의 저극적인 리더십을 필요로 한다. 경제부총리는 경제위기 관리 차원에서 경제정책 기획·조정을 위한 ‘부총리실 경제장관 간담회’(과거의 청와대 서별관 회의나 기존의 공식적인 경제장관회의가 아닌)를 수시로 개최하고 정치권 및 언론과 적극 소통해야 한다. 이러한 때일수록 경제정책이 인기영합적인 정치 논리에 휘둘리지 않으려면 경제 리더십의 강단도 필요하다.우리나라는 개발연대를 거쳐 오늘에 이르기까지 수차례의 심각한 국가안보와 정치 및 경제 위기를 맞은 경험이 있다. 그러나 우리는 이들 위기의 대부분을 국가 발전의 전화위복(轉禍爲福)의 계기로 승화시켜 왔다.세계의 주목을 받는 가운데 다시 한 번 대한민국의 위기관리 능력이 시험대에 올려져 있다. 황교안 대통령 권한대행 체제의 성공으로 우리의 위기관리 능력을 세계 속에 재부각시키고 한 단계 더 발전한 민주주의 시장경제 체제의 나라로 우뚝 서게 해야 한다.여야 정치권의 정파적 이해타산을 초월한 협조와 지지와 함께 당면한 국정 리더십 위기가 또 한 번의 국가발전 계기가 될 수 있도록 우리 국민 모두의 힘을 합쳐야 한다.