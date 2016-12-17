Trapped in a historic vortex (국문)

“I don’t care who the president is — I don’t know politics but am well fed and happy.” Is it impossible to remain so blissfully ignorant in 21st century Korea?
At least in the winter of 2016, it is a distant dream for the people lighting candles in the squares that such thinking may soon fade. But many Koreans are too busy and tired to hold candles on cold winter days, press the National Assembly to impeach the president or examine the bruises on President Park Guen-hye’s face before finding out that the “garlic shot” she allegedly received does not contain garlic. American diplomat Gregory Henderson called Korean politics a “vortex,” and in 2016, Korea is trapped in a historic vortex.
Henderson wrote in his book, “Korea: The Politics of the Vortex,” that Koreans are politically oriented and compete for power but get trapped in the vortex of chaos without resolving the key issues. He wrote that Korean society never had the time to allow an intermediary among individuals, groups and government to mature.
The book was published in 1968, but his insight is still painfully accurate. While Korea accomplished democratization, the vortex is still here. The gigantic vortex of the Choi Soon-sil scandal plays with not just the government administration but also the democracy of Korea altogether. Hasn’t the vicious cycle of waiting for and raving over a Messiah-like leader and then being disappointed and angry revisited the country, rather than building a solid system of democracy?
I found a clue to the solution in “Time of Accumulation” published last year by 26 scholars at Seoul National University’s engineering school. It points out that Korean industries grew rapidly by imitating developed countries’ models, but have reached a limit.
What is needed now is the ability to seek creative solutions. We need to learn from our mistakes.
We are in despair and anger, but rather than being depressed and oblivious, we should use the crisis as a chance to reach a creative solution. This may be the time to turn failure into success, crisis into an opportunity.
If not, we will only become accustomed to despair amid vortices small and large decades and centuries from now.
JoongAng Ilbo, Dec. 16, Page 35
*The author is a political news reporter of the JoongAng Ilbo.
CHUN SU-JIN
“대통령이 누구인지 알게 뭐람. 몰라도 충분히 배부르고 행복한데.” 이렇게 21세기판 ‘고복격양가(鼓腹擊壤歌)’를 부르는 건 이 땅에선 불가능한 일일까. 적어도 2016년 겨울, 광장에 선 국민들에겐 요원한 꿈이다. 칼바람 맞으며 촛불 들고 대통령 탄핵을 이끌어내고, 대통령 얼굴의 피멍 자국을 확대해 살펴보며, 마늘주사엔 마늘성분이 없다는 깨알지식도 챙겨야하는 국민은 바쁘고 피곤하다. 미국인 외교관 그레고리 헨더슨은 한국 정치를 ‘소용돌이(vortex)’라는 키워드로 풀어낸 바 있는데, 2016년 한국이 갇힌 소용돌이는 가히 역대급이다.
헨더슨은 저서 『소용돌이의 한국정치』에서 한국인들은 정치 지향적이며 권력을 향해 경쟁하지만 결국 갈등을 발전적으로 해결하지 못한 채 혼돈의 소용돌이에 빠진다고 지적했다. 한국 사회의 개인과 집단, 그리고 중앙권력 사이의 매개 집단을 성숙시킬 시간이 없었기 때문이라는 게 그의 분석이다. 이 책이 나온 건 1968년이지만 지금도 그 지적은 아프다. 민주화를 단기간에 이뤄냈다고는 하지만 소용돌이는 여전하기 때문이다. 최순실 사태로 인한 특대형 소용돌이는 비단 국정뿐 아니라 한국의 민주주의 자체가 농락당한 사건이기도 하다. 그간 한국식 민주주의의 시스템을 공고히 다지는 대신 메시아 같은 존재를 기다리고, 그에게 열광하고, 그에게 실망하고, 분노하는 악순환이 이번 소용돌이로 드러난 건 아닐까.
우연히 집어든 책 『축적의 시간』에서 해결의 실마리를 봤다. 서울대 공대 석학 26명의 지혜를 모아 지난해 펴낸 이 책은 한국 산업은 선진국 모델을 빠르게 모방하며 발전해왔으나 이젠 한계에 도달했다고 지적한다. 그러면서 이제 필요한 건 문제의 속성을 새롭게 정의하고 창의적으로 해법을 제시하는 ‘창조적 개념 설계 역량’이라고 역설한다. 그러기 위해선 지속적으로 시행착오를 겪고 그 원인을 분석해 체화하는 시간을 축적하는 게 필수라는 것이다. 이거, 한국 민주주의의 현 상황에도 대입해볼 수 있는 논리 아닐까. 지금 이 소용돌이 속에서 철저히 절망하고 냉철히 분노하되, 그저 그 속에 침잠하고 망각하는 게 아니라 우리의 창의적 해법을 제시하는 계기로 삼는다면 말이다. 그런 가운데 실패를 성공으로, 위기를 기회로 체화시킬 시간을 축적할 때가 바로 지금일 수 있다. 그렇지 않으면 10년, 100년 후에도 고복격양은커녕, 크고 작은 소용돌이 악순환 속에서 절망에만 익숙해져 있을지 모를 일이다.
정치부 전수진 기자