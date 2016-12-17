Bracing for U.S. rate hikes (국문)
초저금리 시대 끝나고 미국발 긴축 쓰나미 몰려온다
Dec 17,2016
As much anticipated, U.S. interest rates have been lifted. The U.S. Federal Reserve on Wednesday raised short-term interest rates by a quarter of a percentage point, signaling the beginning of a tightening cycle and the end of the ultra-low interest rate era across the globe starting with the world’s biggest economy. Since the financial crisis of 2008, major economies have struggled to stimulate the economy through unprecedented monetary expansion by keeping interest at zero percent or below and inundating the capital market with cheap liquidity.
The unorthodox method has been costly but did the trick for the United States, which has allowed it to start tending to the side effects by redeeming the money through tightening. The U.S. central bank has taken the initiative and European and Japanese counterparts are also beginning to consider tapering-off in their quantitative easing program, a move the U.S. Fed has taken before starting raising interest rates.
Pain is inevitable in deleveraging. The action has long been forewarned, but the local market still took it badly. Stocks, foreign exchange rates, and bond prices all crashed. The finance ministry said it will keep vigilance and take “resolute” actions to stabilize the markets when necessary.
Higher interest rates can trigger the ticking bomb of household debt now hovering at 1,300 trillion won ($1.1 trillion). Because of higher monthly interest rates, consumers would have less to spend. The real estate market that has been the sole driver of domestic demand could slump. The Korean interest rate should rise to prevent foreign capital from leaving the country, but that too is not easy given worsening economic conditions.
The depression in the economy on top of political insecurity calls for further cuts in the base rate. When the Fed made the first quarter increase in a decade in December last year, more than 6 trillion won left Korean markets in the next three months. The Bank of Korea on Thursday kept the policy rate unchanged at a record low of 1.25 percent.
The removal of uncertainties about when the liftoff would take place would help in the near term. But the looming bigger uncertainties will make relief short-lived. The U.S. signaled three more hikes next year. The tightening could come faster than expected because of inflationary pressure from fiscal expansion if Donald J. Trump makes good on his campaign pledges on heavy infrastructure spending. By year-end, U.S. short-term interest rates could be higher than the Korean base rate.
That’s disastrous for the local economy. The Korean central bank cannot easily push up interest rates due to its negative impact on household debt and a sluggish economy. At the same time, it cannot watch foreign capital pull out of the domestic market. The central bank’s hands are tied as U.S. tightening threatens our shore.
The economic team under Deputy Prime Minister Yoo Il-ho will face a test. It must fight off the ill effects by acting as the commander in emergency state. It is the only way the economy can weather the challenges.
JoongAng Ilbo, Dec. 16, Page 34
초저금리 시대 끝나고 미국발 긴축 쓰나미 몰려온다
미 금리 인상…내년 3차례 인상 조짐
발묶인 금리정책과 가계부채 리스크
유일호팀, 재정 구원투수 역할 시급
미국이 마침내 금리인상을 단행했다. 미 연방준비제도(Fed)는 기준금리를 0.25%포인트 올린다고 15일 발표했다. 이는 미국 발 지구촌 금융긴축의 개막과 함께 초저금리 시대의 종언을 예고한다. 2008년 세계 금융위기 이후 주요 선진국들은 제로금리와 필사적인 돈 풀기(양적완화)로 경기부양에 몰두했다. 무리수였지만 나름의 성과를 봤다는 판단 아래 그 부작용을 진정하려는 노력을 시작했는데 그 신호탄이 이번 미국 금리인상이다. 유럽과 일본도 양적완화 축소를 검토하는 등 긴축카드를 매만지고 있다.
여러 해 겹겹이 쌓인 경제거품을 빼는 데 고통이 없을 수 없다. 이번 조치는 오래 전부터 예견되었지만 국내 금융시장은 매우 예민하게 반응했다. 주가·환율·채권금리가 동반 하락하는 트리플 약세장을 나타냈다. 기획재정부가 소집한 거시경제금융회의도 "최고 수준의 경계를 유지하고, 필요하면 단호한 시장안정 조치를 취한다"면서 긴장감을 나타냈다.
금리가 오르면 1300조원의 가계부채 리스크가 발등이 불이다. 우선 원리금 부담이 커지면서 가계소비가 위축된다. 우리 경제를 그나마 견인하는 부동산 경기마저 침체에 빠질 수 있다. 외국자본 유출을 막으려면 국내 금리를 따라 올려야 마땅하지만 그렇게 하기 어려운 현실이 고민스럽다. 국내 경제성장률 전망이 잇따라 하향 조정되면서 금리 인상은커녕 금리를 내려야 할 판이기 때문이다. 지난해 12월 미국 금리인상 때만 해도 석 달 간 한국에서 6조원 넘는 돈이 해외로 빠져 나간 경험이 있다. 이 날 열린 한국은행이 만장일치로 국내 기준금리를 1.25%로 현상유지한 것에서 이런 딜레마가 읽혀진다.
물론 미국의 금리인상이 기정사실화했으니 불확실성이 줄어든 것 아니냐고 볼 수도 있다. 하지만 앞으로의 불확실성이 그런 안도감을 덮고도 남는다. 옐런 Fed 의장은 내년에 금리를 세 번 더 올릴 수 있다고 시사했다. 당초 예상보다 빠른 속도다. 트럼프 대통령 당선인이 인프라 투자 등 재정확대를 통한 인플레 정책을 구사할 것으로 예상되면서 금리인상 전망이 더 강해진 것이다. 이는 내년 말 미국 기준금리가 한국을 웃도는 역전 현상이 현실화될 수도 있다는 의미다. 이런 상황은 국내 실물경제와 금융시장에 끔찍한 악몽의 시나리오다. 가계부채 리스크와 경기침체를 감안하면 금리를 올리기 어렵고, 그렇다고 외국인 자금 이탈에 제동을 걸려면 금리를 올리지 않을 수 없는 모순에 빠지기 때문이다.
초저금리 시대가 끝나고 미국발 긴축 쓰나미가 몰려온다. 하지만 통화정책의 손발이 꽁꽁 묶인 상황이다. 앞으로 정부 재정의 구원투수 역할이 더욱 중요해질 수밖에 없다. 그 동안 존재감이 없다는 비판을 들어 온 유일호 경제팀이 본격적인 시험대에 오르는 것이다. 이번이야말로 경제 콘트롤타워로서의 진면목을 보여주겠다는 비상한 각오로 향후 글로벌 긴축 파장을 최소화해야 한다. 그것이 유일호 경제팀이 국민과 시장의 신뢰를 회복하는 길이다.