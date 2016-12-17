Wendy has herself a merry little Christmas

Wendy from the girl group Red Velvet is the newest singer to unveil a Christmas carol just in time for the holidays.As the next star to release a song under SM Entertainment’s music introduction channel Station, the singer is teaming up with classical musicians Nile Lee and Jung Jae Moon. The three will be releasing a rendition of the 1944 classic “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” on Dec. 23.Originally written for the MGM musical “Meet Me in St. Louis” and sung by Judy Garland, the song will be given a classical makeover as pianist Moon and violinist Lee play instrumentals while the singer provides vocals. This collaboration is the second time Moon has appeared on a release by SM Station. The pianist was previously featured on the music channel’s eighth song “Regrets and Resolutions.”The record label is celebrating the holidays with a bang, as boy band Exo is also releasing its fourth annual holiday record “For Life” on Dec. 19.By Chung Jin-hong