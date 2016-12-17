Alsatian whites are more than worth the visit

Olivier Humbrecht, a vintner who makes wine for Zind Humbrecht, explains how each wine tastes differently depending on what soil the grapes are planted in. By tasting wines made with same grape variety planted in different vineyards at the same time, he is trying to explain the importance of the soil. [LEE SUN-MIN]

ALSACE, France - Visiting the towns known for their Christmas decorations is fun, especially at night with all the sparkling lights. But the markets come to an end at one point and the desire to fill up one’s stomach in a more comfortable chair comes after hours of walking around the towns.One of the things many will notice at Christmas markets in towns in Alsace are the many vintners who bring out their bottles and have people taste their wines.Some, who may not be so familiar with the fact that Alsace makes quality wine, will have a happy surprise during their stay, especially since there are so few Alsatian wines available on the shelves of stores here in Korea.The area, known for its low rainfall and high altitude, thanks to the Vosges mountains that keep the weather cool throughout the year, has been growing its name as a top quality white wine region in France and across the world.Riesling, commonly known to be a fruit-forward (sweet) wine, is one of the region’s most popular varietals. Some wineries in the region try to produce drier Rieslings.To differentiate Riesling made in Alsace from those made in many other parts of the world, the vintners here reference terroir.“Grapes are like pencils that write terroir,” said Marie-Helene Cristofaro, an official from the Marcel Deiss, a vintner often considered one of the top three in Alsace, explaining that the varietal isn’t as important as the soil it is planted in.She also added that people, culture, technology and even the weather all change but the what composes the land barely changes, and that’s how the taste of the wine over the years can be identified as having a distinct character.The concept is also supported by Olivier Humbrecht, an owner of Zind Humbrecht, another fine Alsatian winemaker. He also focuses more on what land can tell the drinkers.The expression of land will be more important in the coming days, as vintners, who are only allowed to put “Grand Cru” on bottles to indicate certain wine is from an exceptional plot of land, are working with the control board to appreciate and honor some other local regions with good quality soil with the label “Premier Cru.”The system of designating the second-best vineyards as Premier Cru is already being used in Burgundy in central France.“That change of making some of the vineyards Premier Cru will help the wine market in Alsace so that more can be motivated to do better and get better ratings,” said Humbrecht.Another well-known Alsatian wine makers, Hugel is expecting to change its labels soon so that it will be stating more about where grapes used to make its wine are from, instead of simply saying “Grand Cru.”As a leader in the industry, the winery continues to accommodate the trends in the market while also trying what’s rarely tried within the winery.One of the winemakers there, Marc Andre Hugel, has also been trying to develop and employ new styles for winemaking, including by developing their first sparkling wine that the winemakers have yet to taste or sell to customers.BY LEE SUN-MIN [summerlee@joongang.co.kr]