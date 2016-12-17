Walking through a French fairytale Christmas : Small towns of eastern France are a delight for shoppers, foodies, all

Visitors gather around the Christmas market in front of Strasbourg Cathedral, one of the tallest churches in the world. Between the buildings are Christmas decorations, and one can climb to the top of the cathedral for a view of the city at night. [LEE SUN-MIN]

One of the main entrances to the market area in Strasbourg has a light installation, left, with the sign “Strasbourg, Capitale de Noel,” which means “ Capital of Christmas.” A popular local bread, center, called pain d’epices, is made with different spices and preserved fruits and is usually cut from a bigger piece and wrapped with a clear plastic. [LEE SUN-MIN]

STRASBOURG, COLMAR, RIBEAUVILLE, RIQUEWIHR, France - This time of year, the entire eastern French commune of Ribeauville, Alsace, is decorated in a medieval theme for Christmas. Near the market entrance is a large booth where people wearing costumes like elves in green and red sell mulled wine in green cups with red and white patterns. The town looks small enough on a map, but by making a stop at almost every little shop and food stand it can quickly start to feel like an endless maze.Alsace, known for having towns that look like they popped right out of a children’s fairytale book, is full of smaller towns like Ribeauville and Riquewihr that help the economy by presenting seasonal items to visitors and offering them a chance to visit a Christmas dream town.It was this reporter’s first trip to the Christmas markets in Strasbourg, Colmar, Ribeauville and Riquewihr, and I dare say I was drunk on the Christmas spirit and even canceled a restaurant reservation that was made weeks ago just to stay a little longer in these small towns. Everywhere the stores have nice selections of local eats such as wine, soups, bread and candies and cookies for those with a sweet tooth.The outdoor experience was definitely much more refreshing than Christmas in Seoul, where Christmas is most fully felt at department stores or hotel lobbies.The journey began in Strasbourg, which has the biggest market of all. There are some shops that sell similar items, but each booth seems to have different prints, so it is wise to pick up things right away if you are interested in buying them. There are too many to look through and too many people looking at the same booth, so going into the same stores is almost impossible because of the difficulty of keeping track of where you have been.There are wooden ornaments that are shaped like horses, bears, Santa and snowmen, and these are popular as they are easily brought back home as souvenirs for friends and family members.Porcelain items are also popular, but need extra care so as not to break the wing of an angel or nose of a snowman.The area around Strasbourg Cathedral has many more street vendors, adding diversity to the overall scene. From the top of the cathedral, where one has to walk up, one can see the entire town adorned with lights shaped to look like angels, stars and gingerbread men.Another thing to shop for while walking around the town is food that is widely consumed during the colder months, especially stollen. This particular bread, made with preserved fruits, lots of spices and nuts, is usually slightly thicker than a person’s arm. Covered in powdered sugar and with the taste of sweet fruit, this bread is usually cut into thin slices - people then eat a slice a day so as to count down to the Christmas holiday. Stollen is now slowly becoming available at local bakeries in Korea, but is still widely unknown and expensive.Other food options include a type of thin pizza called tarte flambee, a flatbread covered with lots of cheese and some ham and onions. Spatzle, a German dish similar to egg noodle pasta, is also common and is made from cheese and mushrooms.When done looking around Strasbourg, one of the cities in the northern area, move down south, close to Colmar, another relatively large city. Colmar has a area called Petit Venice, which is decorated with waterways and buildings beside the water that make the area look like Venice.One bridge in particular makes for an especially popular photo spot. While the trip from Strasbourg to Colmar takes about 50 minutes by car, other small towns, like Ribeauville and Riquewihr, are only about 15 to 20 minutes from Colmar.Each year, Ribeauville has its medieval market, but the theme is only there for a limited time. This year’s last chance to enjoy the themed market was Dec. 11, so make sure to go online next year and check the schedule if you want to see locals squeezing apples in a wooden grinder that has a revolving pump that requires two grown men to push it.Then there’s Riquewihr, another small town known for its old fairytale-like buildings and cute shops.Renting a car might be the best way to get around these small towns and stay as long as you want, but the town is also well connected with shuttle buses. The major towns including Kaysersverg, Riquewihr, Ribeauville and Colmar are all connected with this shuttle, which runs every 30 minutes from 9:30 a.m. from Colmar to 6:30 p.m. More shuttle schedules are available at www.ribeauville-riquewihr.com, along with other Christmas market details.The Christmas markets are usually gone after Christmas Day, but some places might have food stands and other souvenir carts open until the end of the month.For detailed schedules and other information on the Christmas events all around Alsace, go to Alsace’s tourism board at www.tourisme-alsace.com.BY LEE SUN-MIN [summerlee@joongang.co.kr]