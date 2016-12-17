Bullish global market lifts Korean stock

Seoul’s main bourse went above the 2,040 level for the first time in two months on Friday, boosted by bullish foreign markets, including the United States, after the Federal Reserve decided to raise interest rates.The benchmark Kospi closed at 2,042.24, up 5.59 points, or 0.3 percent, from the previous day. Foreign investors bought 143.7 billion won ($121 million) worth of stock, mostly in electronics shares. Retail investors bought 31.2 billion won, while institutional investors offloaded 165.2 billion won.Large-cap shares were strong on Friday, gaining 0.4 percent. Mid-cap shares inched down 0.3 percent, while small-cap shares remain fixed.By sector, pharmaceuticals experienced a 2.1 percent increase, electronics gained 1.7 percent and banking rose 1.6 percent. Construction slipped 1.2 percent.Market bellwether Samsung Electronics cut short its decline from the previous trading day and climbed 1.93 percent to close at 1,793,000 won. Chipmaker SK Hynix edged up 1.75 percent to 46,400 won. Naver, the nation’s top search engine operator, jumped 2.54 percent to 806,000 won. Kia Motors also went up 0.44 percent to 228,500 won.Unlike its sister automaker, Hyundai Motor fell 1.76 percent to 139,500. Its auto parts affiliate Hyundai Mobis also went down 2.09 percent to 258,000 won.The secondary Kosdaq index continued its rally into a seventh trading day, closing at 622.08, up 1.47 points, or 0.2 percent, from the previous day. Broadcasting services and pharmaceuticals led gains.Health care company Celltrion rose for a sixth straight trading day and gained 1.51 percent to close 107,600 won, while Komipharm advanced 3.31 percent to 35,850 won.The Korean won rose 0.5 percent to 1,183.9 on the dollar.Three-year government bond yields went down 0.8 basis points to 1.69 percent, and the 10-year bond yield weakened to 2.17 percent.“It’s all about the dollar at the moment,” said Cameron Bagrie, chief economist in Wellington at ANZ Bank New Zealand. “The U.S. economy is growing and the labor market is improving, so monetary normalization is a good thing and markets have responded as such.”BY CHOI HYUNG-JO, BLOOMBERG [choi.hyungjo@joongang.co.kr]