Joelle Hivonnet, deputy head of the Delegation of the European Union to South Korea, left, and Dimitris Psillakis, president and CEO of Mercedes-Benz Korea, stand beside Mercedes-Benz’s eco-friendly B250e model at the automaker’s Mok-dong showroom in western Seoul. The car will be the first fully electric vehicle to be used for public duties out of all European Union offices worldwide. [DELEGATION OF THE EUROPEAN UNION TO KOREA]